Is Jingliu worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Jingliu is a brand new Ice Destruction 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail. Here is a guide on whether she is worth your Stellar Jades or not in the game.

Jingliu is the third Destruction unit that has been released in Honkai Star Rail in the past few months. It all started with Blade and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae who have established themselves as two of the strongest DPS units in the game.

It is now time for Jingliu who has been one of the most anticipated units for a long time now. Her design, aesthetics, and gameplay are up there among the very best.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, here is how she stands up when it comes to her damage out in Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse Jingliu is worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail

Should you pull Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail?

Yes, you should pull Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail. Her numbers are off the charts and even at Eidolon 0, she surpasses both Imbibitor Lunae and Blade in terms of damage output. Additionally, if you get Eidolon 1, she becomes even stronger.

Therefore, right away, it is safe to establish that she is the strongest DPS in the game right now. However, Jingliu’s advantage does not end here. Jingliu’s talent provides her with close to a 50% CRIT Rate. This means that you can stack CRIT DMG on her and you are done.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Therefore, getting Jingliu’s Relics is way easier than most of the other DPS units. As a result, she will be a great pick not just for people who spend money in the game, but also those who are free-to-play. Therefore, she is a complete unit to have and a must-pull in any given scenario.

This concludes our guide on whether you should pull for Jingliu or not. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends

Article continues after ad