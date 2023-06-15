Huangquan in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities, more

Honkai Star Rail leaks have revealed details on Huangquan, a new 5-star Lightning character who deals AoE damage. Here’s everything we currently know about Huangquan’s abilities and skills.

While many Honkai Star Rail players will be spending their hard-earned Stellar Jade on the Silver Wolf banner, a new leak has now revealed a new Lightning character that could shake up the game’s current meta.

Huangquan is a 5-star Nihilty character who can both deal AoE damage and debuff enemies, forcing them to take more damage from allied attacks. While details on Huangquan are rather scarce, leaks have revealed their abilities and playstyle.

So, if you’re looking to learn more about Huangquan or just want to see how they could function before release, then our guide has everything you need to know.

HoYoverse Not much is currently known about Huangquan.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal any details on Huangquan’s release date. There are also no leaks detailing when the mysterious character will make their debut. We’ll update this section as soon as further announcements are made.

Who is Huangquan in Honkai Star Rail?

According to the Honkai Star Rail leaks Reddit page, Huangquan is a 5-star Lightning character who follows the Nihility Path. Not much is known about this unreleased unit, but we do know that the name ‘Huangquan’ refers to the underworld in Chinese mythology.

Quite whether Huangquan will have ties to the underworld remains to be seen, but their kit does involve Curses that debuff enemies. HoYoverse will likely reveal more information about Huangquan once we near their official release.

Huangquan abilities in Honkai Star Rail

A Honkai Star Rail leaker has revealed details on Huangquan’s kit, giving Trailblazers a glimpse of the Lightning character’s abilities. As always, the details below could change before Huangquan’s official release date, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back for regular updates.

Basic Attack

Deals Lightning DMG equivalent to ?% of Huangquan’s ATK on the enemy target.

Skill

Deals Lightning DMG equivalent to ?% of Huangquan’s ATK on the enemy target, deals 2 DMG instances. Each damage instance deals Lightning DMG damage equivalent to ?% of Huangquan’s ATK on random enemies.

HoYoverse Huangquan’s leaked abilities seem rather strong.

Ultimate

For every enemy target with debuffs, Huangquan obtains stacks of [???], which can be triggered per action per unit. [???] can stack up ? stacks, and when [???] is greater than or equal to ?, you can activate her Ultimate. When casting an Ultimate, you can choose to designate an enemy unit to deal Lightning DMG equivalent to ?% of Huangquan’s ATK the amount of DMG instances dealt is increased based on the stacks of [???] consumed, up to a maximum of 5 times.

After using Ultimate, perform a follow-up attack with a knife, and deal Lightning DMG equivalent to ?% of Huangquan’s ATK to the enemy target. [???] cannot be obtained during Ultimate’s cast.

Talent

At the beginning of the battle, apply 2 stacks of non-removable [Curse] to all enemy targets, and the damage caused by allies to targets with [Curse] will increase by ?%. Each time Huangquan hits an enemy target, [Curse] is stacked by 1 time, and when [Curse] reaches 3 stacks, the number of stacks will be decreased to 1 stack and 1 additional Lightning DMG equivalent to Huangquan’s ATK to enemy targets.

Technique

After using the secret technique, enter the [Eternal Tribulation Nothingness] state for seconds. In the [Eternal Tribulation Nothingness] state, when attacking an enemy target with a level of less ? than or equal to ?, it will not start a battle and directly kill it, and if you attack an enemy target with a level greater than or equal to level x, you will get 1 stack of [???] at the beginning of the next battle.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Huangquan in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

