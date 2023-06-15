How to Reroll in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is a gacha game at heart and sometimes rerolling the account to obtain a specific five-star can be worth it. Hence, here is a guide on how to reroll in the game and the characters you should be targeting.

Honkai Star Rail might have a lot of things going for it, but it is a gacha game at its core. This means that obtaining the best five-star characters will always be at the top of your priority list.

Article continues after ad

There might be times when you wanted a very specific five-star right from the get-go, but got something else. In such cases, rerolling your account will be the only viable option to obtain whatever character you were catering towards.

Here is our guide to rerolling your Honkai Star Rail account and all the steps that you need to follow.

How to reroll your account in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse A brief guide to rerolling in Honkai Star Rail

Rerolling in Honkai Star Rail is easy, but it takes some time. These are the steps you need to follow in order to reroll your account in this game:

Article continues after ad

First you need to create a brand new HoYoverse account

The account needs to be created from a different email than your previous one

Log-in using the new account and play through the first mission until Warp unlocks

Use all your resources until you get the first five-sta r from the Departure Warp

r from the The Departure Warp gives one guaranteed 5-star in 50 pulls

Repeat until you obtain your favorite character

This entire process can take around 30 minutes to 40 minutes depending upon how fast your device is. Other than that, you need to have access to multiple email-ids in order to make this possible.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Which characters should you target upon rerolling in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Bronya is one of the best characters to target while rerolling

The point to reroll your account is to obtain a really good Standard banner character. If you are targeting the Event Warp, then rerolling is not recommended as by the time you obtain 90 Special Star Rail Pass, it can take more than a day.

Article continues after ad

However, the beginner banner where you obtain one five-star for 50 wishes is what you will be targeting. In that banner, the best characters that you can obtain are Bronya, Gepard, or Yanqing. This is because Bronya is the best buffer in the game, Gepard is the best tank and Yanqing is the second-best DPS.

These characters can carry you all the way into the late-game. However, Welt and Bailu are also good options. The worst character you can get is Himeko as she is really weak, but if you really like her then it might be worth rerolling your account.

Article continues after ad

Hence, this concludes our guide to rerolling in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level