How to delete your Honkai Star Rail account on PC & mobile

Wondering how to delete Honkai Star Rail account on PC and mobile? Well, our guide has outlined all the steps, so that you can completely remove the game from your device and free up storage space.

There are a multitude of different reasons why you may wish to delete your Honkai Star Rail account. Whether it’s down to the substantial storage requirement, a lack of challenging gameplay, or underwhelming updates – knowing how to remove the game and delete your account is incredibly useful.

While the game continues to garner a lot of attention from anime fans and the wider Genshin Impact community, Honkai Star Rail’s turn-based combat isn’t for everyone. Fortunately, deleting your Honkai Star Rail account is incredibly simple. So, if you’re considering removing Honkai Star Rail from your PC and mobile, our helpful guide has everything you need to know.

How to delete your Honkai Star Rail account

HoYoverse Deleting your Honkai Star Rail account is fairly simple.

In order to completely delete your Honkai Star Rail account, you’ll need to follow the instructions outlined below:

Launch Honkai Star Rail.

Open the in-game menu by pressing ‘Esc’ or clicking the phone icon (top-left).

or clicking the phone icon (top-left). Select the ‘Settings’ option.

option. Click on the ‘Account Settings’ tab.

tab. Click on the ‘Go’ button in the ‘User Center’ tab.

tab. Select the ‘Requesting Account Deletion’ option to delete your Honkai Star Rail account.

It’s important to note, that by following the steps above, you’ll delete all data tied to your HoYoverse account. This means if you use the same account to play Genshin Impact or Honkai Impact 3rd, then you won’t be able to access your saves when playing those games.

Make sure you’re certain that you wish to delete your Honkai Impact account before going through with this process, as it can not be reversed.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can delete your Honkai Star Rail account on PC and mobile. If you’ve had a change of heart or still want to stay updated with the game’s content, then be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page.

