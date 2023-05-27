Honkai Star Rail players debate the most ‘downright evil’ boss in the game

Honkai Star Rail players discussed which boss they had the most trouble defeating – with many revealing that the Stormbringer absolutely wrecked them.

Honkai Star Rail users can encounter various enemies in locations like the Simulated Universe, the Forgotten Hall, and throughout different areas. Additionally, boss battles like Cocolia and Gepard emerge as part of the game’s storyline.

Ahead of the Version 1.1 update, Honkai Star Rail has a roster of around 20 characters. Therefore, this allows players to inflict several Weakness Breaks on opponents.

Despite Weakness Breaks making combat easier, some users still struggle with multiple Elite Enemy battles. Here’s which boss players declared the ‘most downright evil’ to defeat.

Honkai Star Rail players struggle with Simulated Universe bosses

A Reddit user declared Stormbringer as the evilest boss on the Honkai Star Rail subreddit. Stormbringers – known as the “green horse” in the post – are enemies in the Fragmentum Monsters faction.

The boss’s attacks include Windfall Storm and Wind Walker. However, its most annoying ability may be Willing Wind – which summons multiple Windspawn enemies.

“That boss is mostly annoying to me because I don’t have any damage dealing characters with those elemental weaknesses (unless we count fire MC as “dealing damage,” one player wrote.

“Cop-out answer. But SU bosses in general have downright evil health bars,” another user added. “It almost takes me as much time to fight them as to reach them.”

“I find the fat robot and Bronya + Coccolia much worse than Wind Horse, but that’s probably bc I have Welt to deal with him,” a Honkai Star Rail user revealed.

On June 7, 2023, Honkai Star Rail will receive its first post-launch update. The upcoming patch introduces Silver Wolf’s banner in the first half and Luocha in the second. The latter half of the update also features the 4-star character Yukong.

To learn more information about Yukong, check out our article on the Imaginary user’s abilities and gameplay.