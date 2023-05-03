Honkai Star Rail All-Stars Invite web event: Free rewards, duration & more

For Gacha games like Honkai Star Rail, its web events are a perfect way to get free cosmetics and in-game rewards – so, here’s a guide about the duration and rewards offered in Honkai Star Rail All-Stars Invite web event.

The Honkai Star Rail All-Stars Invite web event is currently active and Hoyoverse has hosted this event to mark the successful launch of the game. This is one of the many web events that we’ll get to see and players can earn free rewards, just like those in Genshin Impact.

The process to take part is really simple and you can do it within a few clicks from your smartphone. So, if you’re wondering how to be a part of the Honkai Star Rail All-Stars Invite web event, our guide has everything you need.

HoYoverse Seele’s best Light Cones increase her CRIT rate.

Honkai Star Rail All-Stars Invite web event

In the current web event, you can take part in limited-time modes and earn free goodies along the way.

These modes are basically missions which are of three types:

One-Time : Complete the DIY ticket to get an exclusive seat number (Gives 2 Warps)

: Complete the DIY ticket to get an exclusive seat number (Gives 2 Warps) Daily : Simple tasks like logging in, sharing the event, and more (Each daily task gives 1 Warp)

: Simple tasks like logging in, sharing the event, and more (Each daily task gives 1 Warp) Long-Term: Successfully invite a total of three friends (Each gives 2 Warps)

Perform these simple tasks and get Warps in return, which will help you win exclusive in-game rewards.

How to take part in the Honkai Star Rail All-Stars Invite web event?

Here are the steps to participate in the Honkai Star Rail event:

Head over to Hoyoverse’s official event page. Complete the DIY Ticket mission. After that, click on the ‘+’ button right beside Remaining Warps. You will see some Missions available (both daily and one-time). Completing them will reward you with Warps. With enough Warps, you can claim several free rewards. After accumulating a total of 20 Warps, you are guaranteed to get the 4-Star Light Cone “Make the World Clamor.”

HoYoverse

All-Stars Invite web event rewards

There are several items available to redeem from the Honkai All-Stars Invite web event. However, not all have the same drop rate probabilities. Here are all the item rewards you can get:

4-Star Light Cone “Make the World Clamor”

4-Star Relic “Thief’s Myriad-Faced Mask”

4-Star Relic “Thief’s Gloves With Prints”

4-Star Relic “Musketeer’s Wild Wheat Felt Hat”

4-Star Relic “Musketeer’s Coarse Leather Gloves”

3-Star Relic “Thief’s Myriad-Faced Mask”

3-Star Relic “Thief’s Gloves With Prints”

3-Star Relic “Musketeer’s Wild Wheat Felt Hat”

3-Star Relic “Musketeer’s Coarse Leather Gloves”

3-Star Light Cone “Arrows”

3-Star Light Cone “Cornucopia”

3-Star Light Cone “Collapsing Sky”

3-Star Light Cone “Amber”

3-Star Light Cone “Void”

3-Star Light Cone “Chorus”

3-Star Light Cone “Data Bank”

Character EXP “Travel Encounters”

Light Cone EXP “Sparse Aether”

Apart from that, there are some physical rewards too lucky DIY Ticket winners and those are:

First Prize : iPhone 14 Pro 256G, Apple Watch Series 8 GPS Smartwatch (colors not specified) [5 in total]

: iPhone 14 Pro 256G, Apple Watch Series 8 GPS Smartwatch (colors not specified) [5 in total] Second Prize : PlayStation 5 Base Edition [10 in total]

: PlayStation 5 Base Edition [10 in total] Third Prize: Honkai: Star Rail Character Bundle (random character) [100 in total]

Hoyoverse Web events are the best way to get free in-game rewards.

Honkai Star Rail All-Stars Invite web event duration

The web event started on March 24 and will end on June 6, 2023. The Warp will remain active from March 24 to May 24, 2023, which means you have enough time to claim the rewards and the deadline is June 6, starting from April 26.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about this web event in Honkai Star Rail. If you want to level up the rest of your Honkai Star Rail gameplay, then be sure to check out our other tips guides:

