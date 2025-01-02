Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update: Release date, banners, new location & more

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 livestream has revealed some exciting details about the game’s upcoming planet, two new 5-stars, and character reruns.

Honkai Star Rail’s 3.0 update “Paean of Era Nova” will be arriving in January, which means Trailblazers will soon be able to travel to Amphoreus. This ancient planet is home to deadly enemies, new characters, and major story missions that promise to expand upon the game’s intergalactic universe.

Headlining the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update is The Herta, a new 5-star Ice-type Erudition character who is skilled at AoE damage. There’s also Aglaea, the dance-loving Lightning Rememberance character who can summon a robotic companion.

So, if you’re wondering which banners you’ll be able to pull on or wish to know more about Amphoreus, then our 3.0 guide has everything you need to know.

Honkai: Star Rail’s new Version 3.0 “Paean of Era Nova” will launch on January 15. In this update, players will finally experience the long-awaited new world of Amphoreus, beginning a fresh chapter in the main story.

New banners

HoYoverse

Phase 1

Honkai Star Rail’s 3.0 update will introduce two new 5-star characters for players to spend their Stellar Jades on. The Herta is the first character that will be available to roll for when she is added alongside the update on January 15.

Her banner will include the following 4-stars:

Natasha (Physical)

Asta (Fire)

Moze (Lightning)

HoYoverse

Phase 2

Phase 2 of the 3.0 update will introduce Aglaea, who will be available to pull from February 05, 2025, until February 25, 2025. Her banner will include the following 4-stars:

Sushang (Physical)

Tingyun (Lightning)

Hanya (Physical)

The Herta details

The Herta is an esteemed member of the Genius Society and an Ice-Type Erudition character who is skilled at AoE damage. In battle, she can apply Interpretation stacks on enemies, and ally characters’ attacks can also further apply Interpretation.

With each stack, The Herta’s abilities increase in damage and can quickly melt through waves of enemies. If that wasn’t exciting enough, her Ultimate can also transfer the highest Interpretation stacks to Elite or stronger enemies, before dealing Ice damage to all enemy targets.

Aglaea details

Aglaea is a Lightning Rememberance character who is known for her ability to summon her memosprite Garmentmaker to fight alongside her in battle. This deadly duo can synchronize attacks on enemies for deadly combos, which increases the Garmentmaker’s speed and adds a new rhythm to combat.

Character reruns

HoYoverse

During the first half of Version 3.0, players will be able to obtain the following 5-star characters via a special Warp event. These are:

Lingsha (Fire)

Feixiao (Wind)

Jade (Quantum)

These three characters will be available from January 15, 2025, to February 05, 2025. After this date, Phase 2 will begin and the next wave of 5-star reruns will be released:

Boothill (Physical)

Robin (Physical)

Silver Wolf (Quantum)

You’ll have from February 05, 2025, until February 25, 2025, to unlock these characters, so be sure to begin saving now if you want to add them to your roster.

New location: Amphoreus











Starting with the 3.0 update, players will finally experience the long-awaited new world of Amphoreus. This mysterious planet has remained untouched and its inhabitants are said to remain unaware of the outside universe.

The citizens of this planet worship deities known as Titans, legendary beings that are said to have created the planet. However, with the arrival of three Titans – “Strife,” “Death,” and “Trickery” the planet divulged into war. This led to the “black tide” event sweeping across Amphoreus, which every being to lose their sanity.

It’s here where Trailblazers will need to uncover the mysteries surrounding this ancient civilization and change the fate of the planet. The Trailblazer Mission in Amphoreus unfolds in two parts, spanning eight versions from 3.0 to 3.7, making it the most expansive story arc in Honkai: Star Rail’s history.

So, there you have it, those are the biggest reveals from the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update. Be sure to check out our codes page and current banner guide to see who you can unlock with your Stellar Jade.