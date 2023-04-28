Honkai Star Rail surpasses Genshin Impact launch with 20 million downloads in 1 day

Hokai Star Rail is already proving incredibly popular with the game having surpassed Genshin Impact’s launch with 20 million downloads in just 1 day.

HoYoverse took the gaming world by storm with the release of Genshin Impact back in 2020. The gacha game swiftly gained a dedicated fanbase thanks to its vibrant anime visuals, vast explorable world, and exciting action combat.

The team’s latest title, Honkai Star Rail, has kept the anime-inspired foundation but swapped out action for a more traditional turn-based combat system.

The game has been highly anticipated since the project was first announced in October 2021, and it’s already proving extremely popular having surpassed its predecessor’s launch after a record-breaking first day.

Honkai Star Rail has already surpassed Genshin Impact’s launch with 20 million downloads just 1 day after its release. When Genshin Impact launched, it had 17 million downloads in its first 4 days so in a single day Honkai Star Rail has already smashed HoYoverse’s previous record.

The impressive milestone was announced via the game’s Weibo account in a statement from HoYoverse, where the developers expressed their gratitude to players. The translated statement reads:

“Dear Pioneers:

Travel through the sea of stars, alongside you. Thank you for supporting “Collapse: Star Dome Railway” during this boundless journey. Because of you, we have achieved great results in topping the charts in multiple countries and regions.”

The team then detailed an in-game ‘Departure Festival’ event which will take place on April 30, 2023, at 19:30 (UTC+8), and reward all players with x10 Special Star Rail Passes, one of the game’s coveted currencies.

Prior to launch, the game already had over 30 million pre-registrations, with 21 million coming from China and 10 million from the rest of the world which is a higher milestone than Genshin Impact achieved on release.

Not only has the turn-based title had a staggering amount of downloads in 24 hours, but the game has already started breaking records by reaching the number one position on the iOS game download chart in more countries than any prior title.

It’s certainly safe to say that the Astral Express has had a successful start to its journey!

For the latest Honkai Star Rail news and information, check out our home page for the game.