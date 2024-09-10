Honkai Star Rail Rappa leak is giving off “Naruto vibes” and fans are in love

Honkai Star Rail leaks have revealed early gameplay of Rappa, a new 5-star Imaginary character, and players are already in love with her flashy kit.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks posted on September 9, 2024, have given players a sneak peek at Feixiao and Rappa. However, it’s the latter that has Trailblazers hyped, with many already promising to save their Stellar Jade for her upcoming banner release.

While HoYoverse has yet to reveal any official details on Rappa, a video showcasing the Galaxy Ranger’s kit has gone viral across social media. This is largely down to her flashy kit, which many fans believe is “super unique” when compared to past unit releases.

In fact, the community has collectively come together to praise the devs for their amazing work on Rappa, particularly giving credit to her flashy animations.

HoYoverse Rappa is causing quite a stir in the HSR community.

“What the heck was that animation powercreep? Dang, now I get why she’s the only 5-star for 2.6,” wrote one player on the HSR leaks Reddit page. “Her animation budget is legit 2-character worth of costs.” The HSR community was mainly taken aback by Rappa’s ultimate, Nindo Supreme: Lovedeep.

This powerful ability switches the perspective of the game, giving players a first-person view as Rappa unleashes waves of colorful ink-like attacks. It’s clear HoYoverse has spent a lot of time perfecting Rappa’s abilities and players believe HoYoverse has been inspired by one popular anime in particular.

“Okay, she’s doing hand signs. She’s just Sakura from Naruto wearing Wisadel’s clothes, it’s actually amazing.” Others were also keen to highlight how Rappa’s ultimate also reminded them of games like Ghostwire Tokyo and Cyberpunk 2077, both of which are renowned for their sleek and stylized combat.

Of course, like all HSR leaks, Rappa’s kit and animations could change before her eventual release. However, if you’re planning to save your Stellar Jade for Rappa’s banner or wish to know more about her, then our character hub has everything you need to know.