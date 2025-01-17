Honkai Star Rail players convinced NPC spawn bug was intentional foreshadowing

In Honkai Star Rail version 3.0, a curious glitch thrust Dr. Ratio into the spotlight – literally.

Players exploring the Amphoreus region found him looming ominously in the background of scenes where he absolutely wasn’t supposed to be. Naturally, fans lost their minds. Was it a mistake, a sneaky teaser, or both?

Dr. Ratio, one of the galaxy’s most brilliant and snarky scholars, has always been a character of intrigue. With a résumé boasting eight PhDs, a penchant for elegant eccentricity, and a mission to cure the universe of ignorance, he’s not your average space brainiac.

As a member of the Intelligentsia Guild, he’s clashed with the Genius Society over their gatekeeping of knowledge, fought ignorance, and taught fellow characters a thing or two about leadership. But, while he’s brilliant, this unexpected guest appearance wasn’t in the script.

Honkai Star Rail fans don’t believe Dr. Ratio in Amphoreus was a bug

The Amphoreus Ratio glitch had fans theorizing wildly. Some fans argued the glitch wasn’t a mistake at all, claiming Ratio might actually be native to Amphoreus. His clothing, after all, mirrors the region’s Greek-inspired aesthetic.

Others speculated he could be a former Chrysosir, a figure who discovered Amphoreus’ secrets and fled. For conspiracy enthusiasts, Amphoreus might even be a virtual world created by Aeons, and Ratio’s glitchy appearance was a clue to his truth-busting nature.

There’s also a theory that Ratio is far older than he lets on, possibly millennia-old, predating even godlike characters like Lan. Then there’s the simpler (and admittedly less fun) placeholder NPC theory: maybe developers just forgot to remove him from the region during testing.

Developers, however, shot down the speculation faster than an Express ticket to Jarilo-VI. Within two days, the bug was squashed, a record response time compared to previous fixes (RIP Aventurine’s six-week-long bug saga).

But not before the fandom left their mark with comments like, “Foreshadowing???” and, “Sure it was a bug. Totally. Definitely not hinting at future lore.” The glitch has left players hoping Dr. Ratio officially ties into Amphoreus content soon.

Meanwhile, Star Rail players are still grumbling over the Trailblazer’s missing voice lines and Dan Heng’s dialogue gaps while The Herta climbs the charts faster than Dr. Ratio graduates from university.