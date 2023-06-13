Honkai Star Rail Mr Cold Feet: Answers & should you turn him in?

Mr Cold Feet is a mysterious criminal you’re tasked with taking down in Honkai Star Rail, but to do that, you need to answer a few questions correctly. So, here are all the answers and whether you should turn him.

Honkai Star Rail is filled with fantastic characters and tricky battles, but one of the best things about the game is that most of your choices matter. Even if some don’t affect your game as a whole, every decision feels important and will change the way the quest is either worded or plays out.

This is entirely the case during the quest, ‘Opportunity Makes the Thief Part 4’. Throughout this quest your choices matter, meaning many wonder what answers they should choose when confronting Mr Cold Feet. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Honkai Star Rail: Mr Cold Feet answers

HoYoverse Mr Cold Feet will give you a series of questions before letting you in.

When you reach Mr Cold Feet’s door, you’ll be met with a series of questions. Getting them right means he’ll willingly let you in so it’s vital you’re careful about your answers. To help make that a little easier, here are all the Mr Cold Feet answers you need:

( Low Voice) Yes, it’s me.

Fifty Thousand credits

Um… A little less than sixty.

With that, he should let you enter the room. If you choose the wrong answer you can simply break down the door so you don’t need to worry too much.

Should you turn Mr Cold Feet in on Honkai Star Rail?

After entering Mr Cold Feet’s room you’ll soon realize this character is much more familiar. Mr Cold Feet is Sampo, making the decision to turn him in all the more tricky. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter which you choose as he’ll escape anyway.

If you choose to agree to his bribe, Sampo will run and you’ll get 5,000 credits. If you choose to refuse, he’ll escape anyway and you’ll get 2 Adventure Logs.

We recommend letting him go and taking the money, but it’s completely up to you.

There you have it, that's everything you need to know about Mr Cold Feet in Honkai Star Rail.

