Honkai Star Rail March 7th skin: Leaks & everything we know

A Honkai Star Rail leak has revealed that a March 7th skin will be released soon, so here’s what it looks like and when it will be released.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks have uncovered details surrounding a March 7th skin, giving Trailblazers an early look at this upcoming cosmetic. If true, this will be the first Honkai Star Rail skin in the game, so it’s certainly an exciting reveal that many players will want to unlock.

After all, alternate character outfits really help your favorite characters stand out. So, whether you wish to see what the March 7th skin looks like or just wish to know when it will be released, we have outlined everything we currently know about the Ice character’s cosmetic.

Contents

March 7th skin leak in Honkai Star Rail

According to Honkai Star Rail leakers, March 7th will be the first character in Honkai Star Rail to receive a skin. As you can see from the image above, March 7th has a light blue tiara and has been adorned with an elegant ice-themed dress. The recent reveal also gave the following in-game description for the new cosmetic:

“She looked at herself in the mirror and carefully scrutinized every detail of the outfit. Collar ironed smooth, sleeves wrinkle-free, and lastly, a camera check — all done! Sure enough, this type of outfit suits her best, and it’s also her most “authentic” self. Although she doesn’t know what the person she was in the past would do, but the person she is today has already made up her mind: “Before setting off, let’s take another photo!”

While there is currently no official March 7th skin release date Honkai Star Rail leaker, hsr_stuff2, has revealed that it will be released in the 1.4 update. This means Trailblazers will have to wait until October before they can unlock the game’s first skin.

How to get the March 7th skin in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse The March 7th skin will likely be unlocked via an event.

While HoYoverse has yet to reveal how you can get the upcoming Honkai Star Rail skin, hsr_stuff 2 notes that it will be free to unlock in the 1.4 update. However, it will likely follow a similar pattern to Genshin Impact’s free 4-star character skin releases.

This means the upcoming March 7th skin will likely be obtainable by completing certain quests in an upcoming event. It’s also important to note that even free Genshin Impact skins eventually become paid content after their events have finished.

While 4-star skins aren’t as expensive as premium skins, they do set players back 1680 Genesis Crystals. So, if you don’t unlock the March 7th skin during the event, then they’ll likely need to cough up some Oneiric Shards.

There you have it, that’s everything we know about the upcoming March 7th skin in Honkai Star Rail. We’ll be updating this piece whenever we hear any more information, so make sure you check back regularly.

