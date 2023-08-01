Honkai Star Rail Lynx: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Lynx is a brand new Quantum unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Abundance. She will be added alongside version 1.3 and here is what we know about the Ascension and Trace level-up materials.

Honkai Star Rail has released some top-tier 4-star units so far in the game. However, with Lynx coming out, they are going to another level at what a 4-star can do and how they perform.

If the leaks and rumors are correct, Lynx can heal and cleanse the entire party with her ultimate. This puts characters like Bailu and Natasha out of commission, which makes her a must-have unit.

Therefore, the Ascension and Trace materials for Lynx in Honkai Star Rail have been provided in the next few sections.

Honkai Star Rail Lynx Ascension materials

HoYoverse Lynx Ascension materials have been leaked

Lynx’s Ascension materials have not been revealed officially by HoYoverse. However, Honey Hunter has leaked everything that you need to know regarding the unit.

Lynx will require an Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, Squirming Core, and Nail of the Ape. Among these, Extinguished Core and its upgrades can be obtained from basic enemies, Simulated Universe, and assignments.

Nail of the Ape is a boss material that will be obtained from a boss. The materials you need across every major level have been provided below:

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20 Extinguished Core x4 3200 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 Extinguished Core x8 6400 40 Glimmering Core x5, Nail of the Ape x2 12800 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Glimmering Core x8, Nail of the Ape x5 32000 60 Squirming Core x5, Nail of the Ape x15 64000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Squirming Core x7, Nail of the Ape x28 128000

The total number of materials that you need to ascend Lynx are provided below:

Extinguished Core x12

Glimmering Core x13

Squirming Core x12

Nail of the Ape x50

Lynx Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Lynx Trace materials have been leaked in Honkai Star Rail

The materials you need to level up Lynx’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:

Seed of Abundance x12

Sprout of Life x54

Flower of Eternity x105

Extinguished Core x28

Glimmering Core x42

Squirming Core x42

Regret of Infinite Ochema x12

Tracks of Destiny x5

This concludes our guide for Lynx’s Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

