Honkai Star Rail Lynx: Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Lynx is a brand new Quantum unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Abundance. She will be added alongside version 1.3 and here is what we know about the Ascension and Trace level-up materials.
Honkai Star Rail has released some top-tier 4-star units so far in the game. However, with Lynx coming out, they are going to another level at what a 4-star can do and how they perform.
If the leaks and rumors are correct, Lynx can heal and cleanse the entire party with her ultimate. This puts characters like Bailu and Natasha out of commission, which makes her a must-have unit.
Therefore, the Ascension and Trace materials for Lynx in Honkai Star Rail have been provided in the next few sections.
Honkai Star Rail Lynx Ascension materials
Lynx’s Ascension materials have not been revealed officially by HoYoverse. However, Honey Hunter has leaked everything that you need to know regarding the unit.
Lynx will require an Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, Squirming Core, and Nail of the Ape. Among these, Extinguished Core and its upgrades can be obtained from basic enemies, Simulated Universe, and assignments.
Nail of the Ape is a boss material that will be obtained from a boss. The materials you need across every major level have been provided below:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
|Level
|Ascension Materials
|Credits
|Ascension Rewards
|20
|Extinguished Core x4
|3200
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|30
|Extinguished Core x8
|6400
|40
|Glimmering Core x5, Nail of the Ape x2
|12800
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|50
|Glimmering Core x8, Nail of the Ape x5
|32000
|60
|Squirming Core x5, Nail of the Ape x15
|64000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|70
|Squirming Core x7, Nail of the Ape x28
|128000
The total number of materials that you need to ascend Lynx are provided below:
- Extinguished Core x12
- Glimmering Core x13
- Squirming Core x12
- Nail of the Ape x50
Lynx Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
The materials you need to level up Lynx’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:
- Seed of Abundance x12
- Sprout of Life x54
- Flower of Eternity x105
- Extinguished Core x28
- Glimmering Core x42
- Squirming Core x42
- Regret of Infinite Ochema x12
- Tracks of Destiny x5
This concludes our guide for Lynx’s Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.
Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level