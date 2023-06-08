Honkai Star Rail Luocha Ascension & Trace level-up materials

Luocha Ascension Materials and Trace Materials are needed to Ascend Honkai Star Rail’s upcoming 5-star Imaginary character, so here’s everything you need to know.

Luocha is an upcoming Imaginary character in Honkai Star Rail, who uses his abilities to both debuff enemies and heal nearby allies. While Luocha won’t be released until Phase 2 of the Version 1.1 update, that hasn’t stopped Honkai Star Rail leaks from revealing his Ascension and Trace Materials.

This is obviously incredibly useful for Trailblazers who are aiming to roll on the next Honkai Star Rail banner. After all, being able to farm Luocha’s Ascension Materials before his debut in the game will enable you to instantly max out his level.

So, whether you’re planning to spend your Stellar Jade on unlocking Luocha or simply wish to know what materials you’ll need, then our Luocha Ascension Materials and Trace Materials guide has you covered.

Luocha Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Luocha Ascension Materials can take a while to farm.

According to a reliable Honkai Star Rail leaker, Trailblazers will need to gain access to Artifex’s Modules and Artifex’s Cogwheels to Asccend Luocha. These items can be collected from the Simulated Universe. You’ll also need to get Golden Crown of the Past Shadow, which is a rare drop from Corridor of Fading Echoes: Stagnant Shadow.

You can also use the Omni Synthesizer if you have enough materials to convert. Of course, like all leaks these materials could change before release, so be sure to take it with a pinch of salt.

We’ve included all the Luocha Ascension Materials and Credit costs below:

300,000 Credits

5x Artifex’s Module

15x Artifex’s Cogwheel

15x Artifex’s Gyreheart

65x Golden Crown of the Past Shadow

Luocha Trace Materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Luocha Trace Materials have leaked early.

All of Luocha’s Trace Materials can be found below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output:

3,000,000 Credits

41x Artifex’s Module

56x Artifex’s Cogwheel

15x Artifex’s Gyreheart

58x Tracks of Destiny

18x Seed of Abundance

69x Sprout of Life

139x Flower of Eternity

12x Guardian’s Lament

So, there you have it, that’s all of Luocha’s Ascension Materials and Trace Materials you need to level up the Imaginary character. As always, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

