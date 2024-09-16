Honkai Impact 3rd x Honkai Star Rail collab: Everything you need to know

HoYoverse has announced that Honkai Impact 3rd will be receiving a collab with Honkai Star Rail, giving fans of both games new content to look forward to.

Honkai Impact 3rd is no stranger to the world of collabs. The free to play gacha game has featured Asuka from Evangelion and even Fischl Genshin Impact, enabling players to add both characters to their rosters.

HoYoverse even announced that HSR will be getting a Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works crossover. However, the recent HI3 x HSR collab trailer has revealed exciting news for fans of both anime games.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s everything we currently know about the collab and what has been revealed thus far.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal the release date for the Honkai Impact 3rd x Honkai Star Rail collab. However, we do know that it will launch alongside the Honkai Impact 3rd v7.9 update.

The devs did note that a full behind-the-scenes coverage of the collab will premiere on September 19, 2024. This means we won’t have to wait long before we get more details.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

HI3 x HSR collab details

HoYoverse The HI3 x HSR collab will bring both worlds together.

During the Honkai Impact 3rd x Honkai: Star Rail collab preview trailer, fans received a sneak peek at some official art from the upcoming event. Both Honkai writer Shaoji and Honkai Impact 3rd Artist RJ revealed that there would be “two stories in one”.

HSR character Jing Yuan also notes that his team’s scouting mission has failed and that the bureau has a mole. We then get to see the following notable characters:

Jing Yuan

Tingyun

Welt

Bailu

Kiana Kaslana

Stelle

Elysia

Firefly

It’s unclear whether these characters will be unlockable in HI3, but they will play an important role in the collab. The announcement trailer also noted that players can expect to see plenty of suspense, action, wonder, and explosive moments.

Article continues after ad

Will Honkai Star Rail receive a Honkai Impact 3rd collab?

There are no details regarding whether HSR will also receive any HI3 crossover. However, we do know that the game will be getting at least one confirmed collab.

During the version 2.4 livestream on July 19, 2024, HoYoverse announced that HSR will be collaborating with popular anime Fate/Stay Night Unlimited Blade Works. You can read about the event via our guide here.

Article continues after ad

As always, we’ll update this section as soon as more information has been revealed. Until then, head over to our Honkai Impact 3rd codes page to get the latest free items.