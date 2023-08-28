Honkai Star Rail Guinaifen: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

GamingHonkai Star Rail

Guinaifen is a 4-star Fire Nihility unit in Honkai Star Rail and here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for the character.

Guinaifen is a fascinating unit within the game. She calls forth her pets to deal damage to enemies and it is Nihility in nature.

This means she will function quite well with Kafka and might be able to enhance the damage output of Topaz as well. In any case, leaks suggest that Guinaifen will be released alongside Topaz which means your chances of getting her are quite high.

Here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for Guinaifen in case you end up getting her.

Ascension materials for Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Guinaifen Ascension materials have been leaked

Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail requires Artifex’s Module, Artifex’s Cogwheen, Artifex’s Gyreheart, and Searing Steel Blade in Honkai Star Rail. Among these, the first three can be obtained through Simulated Universe.

The last item will be available from a boss that will be released in version 1.4. It is also important to mention that these materials are based on leaks though the chances of varying from the official ones is quite minimal.

The materials you need for Guinaifen across every level have been provided below:

LevelCreditsAscension MaterialsAscension Rewards
203200Artifex’s Module x41 x Star Rail Pass
306400Artifex’s Module x8
4012800Artifex’s Cogwheel x5, Searing Steel Blade x21 x Star Rail Pass
5032000Artifex’s Cogwheel x8, Searing Steel Blade x5
6064000Artifex’s Gyreheart x5, Searing Steel Blade x151 x Star Rail Pass
70128000Artifex’s Gyreheart x7, Searing Steel Blade x28

The total number of materials you need are:

  • Artifex’s Module x12
  • Artifex’s Cogwheel x13
  • Artifex’s Gyreheart x12
  • Searing Steel Blade x50

Trace level-up materials for Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail

The trace level-up materials for Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

  • Obsidian of Dread x12
  • Obsidian of Desolation x54
  • Obsidian of Obsession x105
  • Artifex’s Module x28
  • Artifex’s Cogwheel x42
  • Artifex’s Gyreheart x42
  • Regret of Infinite Ochema x12
  • Tracks of Destiny x5

This concludes our guide for ascension and trace level-up materials for Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

