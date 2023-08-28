Honkai Star Rail Guinaifen: Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Guinaifen is a 4-star Fire Nihility unit in Honkai Star Rail and here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for the character.
Guinaifen is a fascinating unit within the game. She calls forth her pets to deal damage to enemies and it is Nihility in nature.
This means she will function quite well with Kafka and might be able to enhance the damage output of Topaz as well. In any case, leaks suggest that Guinaifen will be released alongside Topaz which means your chances of getting her are quite high.
Here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for Guinaifen in case you end up getting her.
Ascension materials for Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail
Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail requires Artifex’s Module, Artifex’s Cogwheen, Artifex’s Gyreheart, and Searing Steel Blade in Honkai Star Rail. Among these, the first three can be obtained through Simulated Universe.
The last item will be available from a boss that will be released in version 1.4. It is also important to mention that these materials are based on leaks though the chances of varying from the official ones is quite minimal.
The materials you need for Guinaifen across every level have been provided below:
|Level
|Credits
|Ascension Materials
|Ascension Rewards
|20
|3200
|Artifex’s Module x4
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|30
|6400
|Artifex’s Module x8
|40
|12800
|Artifex’s Cogwheel x5, Searing Steel Blade x2
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|50
|32000
|Artifex’s Cogwheel x8, Searing Steel Blade x5
|60
|64000
|Artifex’s Gyreheart x5, Searing Steel Blade x15
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|70
|128000
|Artifex’s Gyreheart x7, Searing Steel Blade x28
The total number of materials you need are:
- Artifex’s Module x12
- Artifex’s Cogwheel x13
- Artifex’s Gyreheart x12
- Searing Steel Blade x50
Trace level-up materials for Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail
The trace level-up materials for Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:
- Obsidian of Dread x12
- Obsidian of Desolation x54
- Obsidian of Obsession x105
- Artifex’s Module x28
- Artifex’s Cogwheel x42
- Artifex’s Gyreheart x42
- Regret of Infinite Ochema x12
- Tracks of Destiny x5
This concludes our guide for ascension and trace level-up materials for Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.
