Honkai Star Rail Guinaifen: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Guinaifen is a 4-star Fire Nihility unit in Honkai Star Rail and here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for the character.

Guinaifen is a fascinating unit within the game. She calls forth her pets to deal damage to enemies and it is Nihility in nature.

This means she will function quite well with Kafka and might be able to enhance the damage output of Topaz as well. In any case, leaks suggest that Guinaifen will be released alongside Topaz which means your chances of getting her are quite high.

Article continues after ad

Here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for Guinaifen in case you end up getting her.

Article continues after ad

Ascension materials for Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Guinaifen Ascension materials have been leaked

Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail requires Artifex’s Module, Artifex’s Cogwheen, Artifex’s Gyreheart, and Searing Steel Blade in Honkai Star Rail. Among these, the first three can be obtained through Simulated Universe.

The last item will be available from a boss that will be released in version 1.4. It is also important to mention that these materials are based on leaks though the chances of varying from the official ones is quite minimal.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The materials you need for Guinaifen across every level have been provided below:

Level Credits Ascension Materials Ascension Rewards 20 3200 Artifex’s Module x4 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 6400 Artifex’s Module x8 40 12800 Artifex’s Cogwheel x5, Searing Steel Blade x2 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 32000 Artifex’s Cogwheel x8, Searing Steel Blade x5 60 64000 Artifex’s Gyreheart x5, Searing Steel Blade x15 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 128000 Artifex’s Gyreheart x7, Searing Steel Blade x28

The total number of materials you need are:

Artifex’s Module x12

Artifex’s Cogwheel x13

Artifex’s Gyreheart x12

Searing Steel Blade x50

Trace level-up materials for Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail

The trace level-up materials for Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Obsidian of Dread x12

Obsidian of Desolation x54

Obsidian of Obsession x105

Artifex’s Module x28

Artifex’s Cogwheel x42

Artifex’s Gyreheart x42

Regret of Infinite Ochema x12

Tracks of Destiny x5

This concludes our guide for ascension and trace level-up materials for Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level

Article continues after ad