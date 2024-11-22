Honkai Star Rail giving away free 5-stars in 2.7 update – who to pick

Honkai Star Rail players can get a free 5-star in the 2.7 update when it goes live on December 3, 2024. However, with seven characters to choose from, picking the best one can be tricky.

The Honkai Star Rail 2.7 update is kicking things off in style, rewarding all players with a free 5-star of their choice. However, choosing between the seven standard characters is tricky, especially if you’re looking to build a viable team.

After all, no matter if you’re a new player or day one veteran, having a 5-star you can rely on in combat is essential. So, to help you make your decision easier, we’ve covered the very best free 5-star you need to pick in the 2.7 update.

Which free 5-star should you choose?

The best free 5-star character is Clara. This Physical DPS character is a member of the Destruction Path and can make short work of her enemies thanks to some incredibly useful abilities.

HoYoverse Clara is a great pick for both new and veteran players.

First up is her Skill (Svarog Watches Over You), which delivers AoE Physical damage to all enemies and bonus Physical damage to enemies marked by Svarog – Clara’s gigantic robot companion.

However, things begin to get really interesting when Clara activates her ultimate – Promise, Not Command. When an ally is attacked, Svarog will leap into action, countering an enemy’s attack to deal extra damage.

To make matters even better, enemies next to the countered enemy also take 50% of the damage dealt to the target enemy. When you combine this with Clara’s damage reduction passive, which reduces enemy attacks by 10% and adds additional counter opportunities, you have an incredibly powerful 5-star.

Having a character in your team who can consistently apply counter-attacks whenever Clara or her allies get hit is just too good to pass up. She might look small and unimposing, but if you’re after a 5-star DPS unit that is both durable and has a high damage ceiling, then we recommend picking Clara.

Be sure to check out our best Clara build to see what team comp, relics, and Light Cones you need to farm.