Honkai Star Rail leak reveals free Stellar Jade ahead of 1.1 release

A Honkai Star Rail leak has revealed the free Stellar Jade players could get when the update goes live. So, here are all the rumored F2P Stellar Jade in the 1.1 update.

Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade is one of the most important currencies in the game as they can be traded for Star Rail Passes and Star Rail Special Passes. These can then be spent on the current Honkai Star Rail banner, which enables you to unlock deadly 5-star characters like Jing Yuan.

Article continues after ad

In anticipation of the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update, many Trailblazers will be looking to roll on the new Silver Wolf banner. So, having access to free Stellar Jade is incredibly beneficial to any player looking to unlock the best Honkai Star Rail characters.

Thankfully, a recent Honkai Star Rail leak has unveiled all the free Stellar Jade that players can obtain during the update.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Stellar Jade leak

According to an infographic posted on the Honkai Star Rail leaks Reddit page, Trailblazers will be able to get 12,920 free Stellar Jade in the 1.1 update. This equates to 81 free Star Rail Special Passes, which can be used to roll on any upcoming banners.

Article continues after ad

Travelers can also use the free Stellar Jade to purchase Star Rail Passes to roll on the game’s standard banner. Of course, if you don’t want to unlock Silver Wolf or Luocha, then you can always save your Star Rail Passes for future characters like Raiden Mei and Xueyi.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One of the main sources of free Stellar Jade in the 1.1 update is the Daily Missions, which will reward players with 2,520 Stellar Jade. Additionally, the Forgotten Halls (Memory of Chaos) will also reward Travelers with 1,800 Stellar Jade.

Article continues after ad

If that wasn’t enough, the Simulated Universe will also dish out 1,170 Stellar Jade. However, completing the above challenges can be rather tricky, so we recommend building teams around the best Honkai Star Rail characters to increase your chances of success.

The full breakdown of all the free Stellar Jade is shown in the image above, but remember that the full values could differ upon release. So, there you have it, that’s all the estimated Stellar Jade that will be in rewarded to players in the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends