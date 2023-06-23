Honkai Star Rail double relic event: Release date, best relics to farm & more

Honkai Star Rail’s Planar Fissure event is upon us, granting players double relics for a short time. So, when does the Honkai Star Rail double relic event begin, what’s it all about, and what are the best relics to find? Let’s take a look and find out.

Honkai Star Rail is constantly filled with exciting experiences, but few are as useful and easy to achieve as the Honkai Star Rail double relic event. Otherwise known as Planar Fissure, the game’s new experience will grand players double relics for a fair amount of time.

Article continues after ad

So, what is the Honkai Star Rail double relic event, when does it start and end, and how can you make the most of it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Contents

What is the Honkai Star Rail double relic event?

HoYoverse The event will grant players some handy rewards for their characters.

The Honkai Star Rail double relic event is an exciting bonus granted to players. From the moment the event begins to the moment it ends, players will receive double Ornament drops from the Stimulated Universe.

When does the Honkai Star Rail double relic event start and end?

The Honkai Star Rail double relic event, otherwise known as Planar Fissure will begin on June 23, 2023, at 4 AM server time and will end on June 28, 2023, at 3:59 AM server time.

Article continues after ad

You can access the event via the Travel Log in the pause menu and from there you can begin earning double Ornament Drops.

Honkai Star Rail double relic event: How to farm Planar Ornaments

HoYoverse Planar Ornaments are ideal for your favorite character.

To farm Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star rail during the double relic event you’ll want to complete an Elite Encounter which will grant you an Immersifier or 40 Trailblaze Power. With the 40 Trailblaze Power, you can then buy Planar Ornaments.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Naturally, if players are getting double Planar Ornaments, they’ll likely want to farm them as quickly and efficiently as possible. This method may require you to fight some tricky battles, but it’s worth it for the high rate of Planar Ornaments.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s worth noting that you’ll only get a certain number of opportunities per day to get the double rewards, so don’t rush in too quickly.

What are the best relics to farm in Honkai Star Rails double relic event?

Sure, there are tons of great ornaments to collect during the Honkai Star Rail double relic event, but some are much more effective than others. Here are our recommendations:

Celestial Differentiator

Sprightly Vonqacq

Inert Salsotto

Naturally, you’ll want to choose the relics that work best with your character, but these are a great place to start.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the double relic event. While getting ready for your next Elite Encounter, take a look at some of our other handy Honkai Star Rail guides and content:

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level