Honkai Star Rail directory: Links to every guide

Whether you’re a new traveler embarking on your journey through the stars or a seasoned explorer looking for expert tips, our Honkai Star Rail directory has everything you need. From character builds and team strategies to exploration tips and event walkthroughs, we’ve got you covered.

Honkai Star Rail follows in the footsteps of miHoYo’s other smash-hit success Genshin Impact, tasking players with travelling from planet to planet through the Astral Express, connecting the worlds and solving the disasters caused by the Stellarons.

Article continues after ad

So, no matter what your Honkai Star Rail experience level is, we’re sure we’ve got guides that can help you out and make the most of your time among the stars.

HoYoverse

Character Guides & Builds

Honkai Star Rail is chocked full of characters, each with their own specific abilities and skills. No matter who you choose, our guides can help you make the most of their unique traits.

Article continues after ad

General Game Guides

Make sure you’re using the best characters and consumables, and learn more about the people you play as with our game guides.

Article continues after ad

Gacha & Pulling Guides

If you want to add new characters to your squad, you’ll need to pull them. Here’s everything you need to know, including who the current banner is, and how to guarantee a 5-star character.

Technical Issues & Solutions

Our team of experts

Our squad of gacha gaming experts have been hard at work playing and writing about Honkai Star Rail, making sure we have the best guides possible:

For more, check out our Honkai Star Rail news page.