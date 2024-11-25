Honkai Star Rail directory: Links to every guide

Honkai Star Rail directory: Links to every guideDexerto
Whether you’re a new traveler embarking on your journey through the stars or a seasoned explorer looking for expert tips, our Honkai Star Rail directory has everything you need. From character builds and team strategies to exploration tips and event walkthroughs, we’ve got you covered.
Honkai Star Rail follows in the footsteps of miHoYo’s other smash-hit success Genshin Impact, tasking players with travelling from planet to planet through the Astral Express, connecting the worlds and solving the disasters caused by the Stellarons.
So, no matter what your Honkai Star Rail experience level is, we’re sure we’ve got guides that can help you out and make the most of your time among the stars.
Character Guides & Builds
Honkai Star Rail is chocked full of characters, each with their own specific abilities and skills. No matter who you choose, our guides can help you make the most of their unique traits.
- Best Dan Heng – Imbibitor Lunae build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, & Abilities
- Best Dan Heng build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities
- Best Acheron build: Relics, Light Cones, team comp, & more
- Best Jingliu build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and abilities
- Best Black Swan build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and abilities
- Best Boothill build: Relics, Light Cones, team comp & more
- Best Feixiao build: Relics, Light Cones & team comp
- Best Jiaoqiu build: Relics, Light Cones, & team comp
- Best Jade build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & team comp
- Best Firefly build: Relics, Light Cone, team comp & more
- Best Topaz build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, & Abilities
- Best Ruan Mei build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and abilities
- Best Argenti build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & more
- Best Yanqing build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities
- Best Fu Xuan build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, & Abilities
- Best Jing Yuan build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities
- Best Blade build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and abilities
- Best Huohuo build: Relics, Light Cones & team comp
- Best Hanya build: Relics, Light Cones, & team comp
- Best Kafka build build: Relics, Light Cones, & team comp
- Best Lynx build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, & Abilities
- Best Yunli build: Relics, Light Cones, & team comp
- Best Welt build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities
- Best Clara build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities
- Best Dr. Ratio build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Traces
- Best Gallagher build: Relics, Light Cones & more
- Best Gepard build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities
- Best Guinaifen build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, & abilities
- Best Imaginary March 7th build: Relics, Light Cones, & team comp
- Best Moze build: Relics, Light Cones, & team comp
- Best Pela build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities
- Best Robin build: Relics, Light Cone & team comp
- Best Sampo build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities
- Best Silver Wolf build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities
- Best Sparkle build: Relics, Light Cones & team comp
- Best Seele build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & abilities
- Best Xueyi build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and abilities
- Best Misha build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and abilities
- Best Luocha build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities
- Best Sushang build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities
- Best Hook build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities
- Best Bailu build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & abilities
- Best Serval build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities
- Best Himeko: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & abilities
- Best Bronya: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & abilities
- Best Yukong: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities
- Best Aventurine build: Relics, Light Cone, team comp, more
General Game Guides
Make sure you’re using the best characters and consumables, and learn more about the people you play as with our game guides.
- Honkai Star Rail tier list: Best characters ranked
- Best consumables and how to obtain them
- Every character’s age & height
- All voice actors: English and Japanese cast
- Honkai Star Rail redeem codes
- How to level up fast
- Where to get Relics & how to farm them fast
- Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons
- How to use the Relic Scorer
- How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level
- How to get 1,000 free Stellar Jades
- What are Immersifiers?
- How many people play Honkai Star Rail? Player count & population tracker
- 5 games like Honkai Star Rail you should play in 2024
- Mr Cold Feet: Answers & should you turn him in?
Gacha & Pulling Guides
If you want to add new characters to your squad, you’ll need to pull them. Here’s everything you need to know, including who the current banner is, and how to guarantee a 5-star character.
- What is Pity? How to get a guaranteed 5-star character
- What is the current banner & who will be next?
- Is Aventurine worth pulling?
- Is Jade worth pulling?
- Himeko: Ascension and Trace level-up materials
- Jade: Ascension and Trace level-up materials
- Robin: Ascension and Trace level-up material
- Topaz: Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Technical Issues & Solutions
- How to uninstall Honkai Star Rail on PC & mobile
- Can you play on Mac?
- How to fix Global Distribution Error
- Are Honkai Star Rail servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates
- Does Honkai Star Rail have multiplayer & co-op?
- How to delete your account on PC & mobile
- How to link your Honkai Star Rail account to PS5
- How big is Honkai Star Rail on PS5? File size
- How much storage does Honkai Star Rail take up on PC and mobile?
- Is it coming to Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One?
Our team of experts
Our squad of gacha gaming experts have been hard at work playing and writing about Honkai Star Rail, making sure we have the best guides possible:
For more, check out our Honkai Star Rail news page.