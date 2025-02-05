Honkai Star Rail devs promise to buff forgotten characters

Honkai Star Rail’s latest Developer Radio finally addressed a long-standing player complaint: older characters struggle to keep up.

Older units like Welt and Silver Wolf have been powercrept hard. Once-meta characters now sit on the sidelines while newer, flashier units dominate.

Players have been vocal about the imbalance. Until now, the developers had stayed silent. However, the 3.0 Amphoreus: Special Edition Developer Radio broke that silence.

miHoYo

The devs admitted, that “Difficulty deploying older characters on the battlefield” is a real issue. They promised that strengthening these units would be “already on the schedule.”

Article continues after ad

That phrasing suggests direct buffs rather than just new relic sets or light cones, but they left room for interpretation.

Following the announcement, reactions were positive, with players on Reddit saying, “They mention strengthening older characters… You have my attention,” and “Wait, they actually might be cooking.”

Others remained skeptical, questioning if this would truly fix the gap or just improve relics.

Article continues after ad

Besides promising to buff older characters, the developer team also addressed issues with Amphoreus’ story, promising to reduce excessive lore dumps and puzzles. There were a few of those in the 3.0 update, including Golden Scapegoat and Nymphs.

Article continues after ad

“We have received feedback that the Amphoreus main story contains excessive lore exposition and too much reading,” the team admitted. They plan to cut down on lengthy dialogue and allow players to skip exposition-heavy sections.

Additionally, they acknowledged that puzzle-solving had become too complex and promised to streamline future challenges.

While these quality-of-life changes were outlined clearly, details on character buffs remained vague. If buffs only come in the form of relics, many players will be disappointed. As one put it, “No relic set alone is saving Silver Wolf.”

Article continues after ad

Still, if real kit buffs are coming, it could shake up the meta and breathe new life into overlooked characters. Player feedback has been heard on all fronts, and it looks like miHoYo is planning to deliver improvements in the next patch.