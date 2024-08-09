Honkai Star Rail boss leak has players scared ahead of 2.5 update debut

Honkai Star Rail leaks have pointed to a brand new boss named Hoolay, who is set to release in version 2.5, and players are terrified about it.

Honkai Star Rail is not at all lenient when it comes to boss fights. If you have fought bosses like Sam or Aventurine, you know the developers are not afraid to make them tough. However, all of those bosses can be overcome with the right strategies.

Now, developers are set to turn the difficulty up a notch, as a leaked boss from version 2.5 is instilling terror in the minds of the players. The new boss, Hoolay, can enter a state called Moon Rage where it can have a maximum of 380 SPD on the 12th floor of Memory of Chaos.

SPD is the stat that allows players to have quicker turns. Since Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based game, the quicker you get your turns, the easier it is to defeat the boss. However, bosses can also have SPD, which means they can wipe your team if you make a wrong move.

Hoolay is special, as leaks suggest this boss will summon Wolftroopers. Each Wolftrooper increases the boss’ SPD by 5%. Once every enemy performs 6 attacks, a state named “Moon Rage” will be triggered. In this state, the boss will have 380 SPD, which means it will take infinite turns until your entire party is dead.

Nervoid players expressed their concerns on Honkai Star Rail leaks subreddit. One player joked about the boss claiming, “now the bosses are trying to 0 cycle us.” Another player mentions that this boss will, “beat the s**t out of everyone in Rage mode.”

It is tough to say how to counter this boss right now, but building characters with high SPD will be necessary. In fact, counter-attack characters like Yunli, Blade, or Clara will shine, as they launch attacks whenever they get hit by the enemy.