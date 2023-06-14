Honkai Star Rail shadow-drops requested feature

Honkai Star Rail has added a chat feature for players to message their friends like Genshin Impact.

In Genshin Impact, users could message their friends using text or different character emojis. Considering the cool online friend interaction, Honkai Star Rail players missed this feature in the gacha title.

At the special stream for Honkai Star Rail’s Version 1.1, the game teased more quality-of-life improvements. For example, the in-game chat feature for players to talk to friends and leave offline messages.

Article continues after ad

However, Honkai Star Rail delayed the messaging system to a later unknown date. Therefore, users were surprised – yet excited – to unexpectedly notice it.

Honkai Star Rail releases new feature without announcement

HoYoverse

A Reddit user confirmed the new chat feature by posting a screenshot on the Honkai Star Rail subreddit. The image showed the player messaging, “New feature, who dis?”

“Time to say thank you to the guy who’s lvl 80 Jing Yuan I’ve been stealing,” one player joked.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Now this is where I would chat with my friends… IF I HAD ANY!” Another user added.

Article continues after ad

“Should have added emojis too,” one Honkai Star Rail player suggested. In Genshin Impact, people can choose from various different expressions of 4-star and 5-star characters – adding a hilarious touch to messages. The suggestions included the many faces of Pom-Pom the protagonist uses while texting.

The Friends Chat feature arrived one week after the Version 1.1 update. However, Honkai Star Rail made no prior announcement before adding the messaging system.

How to use Honkai Star Rail Friends Chat

You can access Friends Chat by clicking on the lower left icon to start a conversation.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, the 5-star Quantum user Silver Wolf’s banner is live. After that, the Imaginary character Luocha’s banner will run from June 27 to July 18, 2023. Check out our article for every known leak about Honkai Star Rail’s Version 1.2 update.