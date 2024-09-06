Honkai Star Rail 5-star Herta: Leaks and everything we know

Honkai Star Rail leakers have recently revealed information about a 5-star version of Herta that will be available with a future update along with her potential kit and abilities.

Herta’s current 4-star version in Honkai Star Rail plays a massive role in enabling follow-up teams. Any party that includes Jade, Himeko, Dr. Ratio, Topaz, and other top 5-star units usually contains Herta as she can land consistent attacks back to back and generate stacks for others.

However, despite her effectiveness, she is a 4-star unit and she falls behind in terms of damage. As it happens, a recent leak suggests that Herta will be getting a 5-star version in the near future and leakers have a lot of information surrounding her potential kit.

HoYoverse Herta is receiving a 5-star version in a future update.

No, there is no official release date for 5-star Herta.

However, leaks suggest she will become playable somewhere after version 3.0 launches. This means fans have to wait until December 2024 for further information.

5-star Herta path and element

5-star Herta is rumored to be a 5-star Erudition unit similar to Jing Yuan.

As for her element, she is expected to be an Ice unit similar to her base form.

5-star Herta leaked abilities

Here is what the leakers have to say about Herta's abilities:

Skill

Adds Mark to a single target and detonates it

Spread the Mark to adjacent units and detonates all Mark

Spread all Marks to their adjacent units without the Mark and detonate them. Then remove all Marks

Deal 7 instances of damage to a single target

Passive

When other teammates use Ultimate, Herta revives some Energy and gains stackable ATK boost

Traces

Increases damage multiplier of the first Mark detonation of Skill

Increases Herta’s CRIT DMG

Technique

Increases ATK after entering battle lasting some turns

This is all we know about 5-star Herta in Honkai Star Rail. If you’re interested in the game, you can check out our character tier list to get an idea of who to pull in the upcoming banners.