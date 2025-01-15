Honkai Star Rail 3.0 voice actor strike: Missing voices explained

If you’ve noticed some characters in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 are mysteriously muted, you’re not alone.

This issue is the result of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA video game strike, which has caused delays in the recording of certain English voice lines. Key characters, including Himeko, Dan Heng, Kafka, and the Trailblazer, are currently affected.

Here’s everything you need to know about muted characters in Honkai Star Rail.

Why are there missing voice lines in HSR?

HoYoverse

The missing lines in the English dub of Honkai: Star Rail stem from delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 26, 2024.

Voice actors are seeking fair compensation, protections against AI exploitation, and better working conditions, leading to some studios, including those working on HoYoverse games, not fully complying with union agreements.

As a result, some of the planned voice recordings for the 3.0 update weren’t completed in time.

Muted characters in Honkai Star Rail 3.0

In Honkai: Star Rail 3.0, the following characters are currently missing their voice lines in the English version of the game:

Himeko

Dan Heng

Kafka

Trailblazer (Stelle and Caelus)

Firefly/SAM

These characters are all part of major storylines, and their missing lines have understandably caused some frustration for players eager to experience the full game, some of which have voiced their frustration on Reddit.

What is HoYoverse doing about it?

HoYoverse

HoYoverse is aware of the situation and is actively working to resolve the missing voice lines by transitioning to studios that are unaffected by the strike.

However, the company has not yet provided a specific timeline for when these lines will be restored.

While players are understandably disappointed by the absence of these voice lines, it’s important to recognize that HoYoverse is committed to providing the best possible experience for all players.

The team is balancing the strike’s impact while ensuring that future updates are handled responsibly and respectfully.

Although the missing voice lines are noticeable, fans continue to support the game’s development. The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update brings Golden Scapegoat puzzles and Nymph collectibles to keep you busy.