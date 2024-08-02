Honkai Star Rail 2.5 update leak reveals all free Stellar Jades & Star Rail Special Passes

A new Honkai Star Rail leak has revealed valuable information on the number of Stellar Jades and Star Rail Special Passes you can get in version update 2.5.

Honkai Star Rail players are currently busy with version 2.4, but leakers have started to update the community on what to expect in version 2.5. As it happens, the characters of version 2.4, Yunli and Jiaoqiu haven’t really hit the mark.

On the contrary, Feixiao and Lingsha are from version 2.5 and have attracted everyone’s attention and players are eagerly waiting for their release. As such, many are wondering how many Stellar Jades and Stellar Rail Special Passes they can add to their inventory to pull for the aforementioned characters.

A leak has provided a rough estimate of how much you can save in the upcoming update. It’s also important to clarify that leak only provides an estimate and you should take the amounts listed with a pinch of salt.

According to the leak posted on r/HonkaiStarRail_leaks, free-to-play players can expect to save around 10,735 Stellar Jades. The leak also claims that those players will be able to earn 15 Star Rail Passes and 15 Star Rail Special Passes.

This means you can save a grand total of 82 Star Rail Special Passes in version 2.5. The Stellar Jades can be obtained from events, exploration, story quests, maintenance compensation, character trials, Memory of Chaos, Simulated Universe, and livestream.

If you spend a little bit and buy the Battle Pass and an Express Supply Pass, you should be able to save around 15,195 Stellar Jades instead. In addition, you’ll also be able to obtain 19 Star Rail Special Passes and 16 Star Rail Passes.

As such, a little spending will bring the grand total to 113 Star Rail Special Passes. If you happen to save in version 2.4 as well, this many wishes will guarantee you at least one of Feixiao or Lingsha in version 2.5. If you get lucky and win the 50-50, you’ll have enough Stellar Jades to pull for their Light Cones too.

