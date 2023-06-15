Hanabi in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities, more

Honkai Star Rail leaks have revealed details on Hanabi, a new 5-star Quantum character who could switch up the support meta. Here’s everything we currently know about Hanabi, including her skills, abilities, and Eidolons.

Honkai Star Rail Version updates always add new 5-star characters, significantly altering how Trailblazers play the game. While many players will be spending their hard-earned Stellar Jade on the Silver Wolf banner, a new leak has now revealed a new support character that could prove popular.

Hanabi is a 5-star Quantum character who uses her abilities to both heal her allies and buff their attack, making her an extremely versatile option. While Hanabi’s release could be a while away, that hasn’t stopped the leaks from revealing her abilities and Eidolons.

So, if you’re looking to add Hanabi to your team or just wish to know more about the upcoming support character, then our guide has everything you need to know.

Contents

HoYoverse Hanabi has yet to receive an official release date.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal any details on Hanabi’s release date. Even Honkai Star Rail leakers haven’t been able to find any information pertaining to her banner release. We’ll update this section as soon as further announcements are made.

Who is Hanabi in Honkai Star Rail?

According to recent leaks, Hanabi is a 5-star Quantum character who follows the Harmony Path. While no juicy lore details have been revealed yet, we do know that Hanabi focuses on healing her allies and can restore skill points.

Hanabi abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Renowned Honkai Star Rail leaker, Mero, has leaked Hanabi’s abilities and skills, giving Trailblazers a glimpse of her support-based kit. As always, the details below could change before Hanabi’s official release date, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as more details are revealed.

Skill

Boosts a designated ally’s HP and ATK for 2 rounds, and Action Forwards earlier. The Action Forward effect cannot be triggered when this skill is used on Hanabi herself.

Ultimate

Restores 4 skill points to all allies. If skill points are full when restored, each extra skill point will add 1 temporary skill point, up to a maximum of 2. Allies gain a Mask, which increases the effect of Hanabi’s talent when triggered, for 2 turns.

Talent

When any ally consumes skill points, immediately increases their damage dealt. This effect cannot stack.

Technique

After using, restores 1 skill point to all allies at the start of the next battle. If skill points are full when restored, each extra skill point will add 1 temporary skill point.

Hanabi Eidolons

Details on Hanabi’s Eidolons have also leaked early, showcasing how useful the 5-star Quantum healer can be if you’re lucky enough to get multiple copies of her.

Level 1 – Extravagant Jokes: Increases Crit Rate of allies afflicted with [Joke] by ?%.

Increases Crit Rate of allies afflicted with [Joke] by ?%. Level 2 – Fabricating Lies: If the skill points are less than or equal to ?, casting ultimate will gain an additional skill point.

If the skill points are less than or equal to ?, casting ultimate will gain an additional skill point. Level 3 – Star Clown: Skill Lv +2, Up to Lv. 15, Basic ATK +1, Up to Lv 10.

Skill Lv +2, Up to Lv. 15, Basic ATK +1, Up to Lv 10. Level 4 – Bubble of Dreams: When casting ultimate, increases Max HP by ?%, this effect will last for ? rounds.

When casting ultimate, increases Max HP by ?%, this effect will last for ? rounds. Level 5 – Karmic Mask: Ultimate Lv +2, Up to Lv 15, Technique Lv +2, up to Lv 15

Ultimate Lv +2, Up to Lv 15, Technique Lv +2, up to Lv 15 Level 6 – World of Games: When allies afflicted with [Joke] casts an ultimate skill, Hanabi’s talent will also be triggered

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Hanabi in Honkai Star Rail. Be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

