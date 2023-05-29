Guinafen in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Guinafen is an unreleased 4-star Fire character in Honkai Star Rail. Here’s everything we currently know about her skills and abilities.

The Honkai Star Rail character leaks continue to provide Trailblazers with information about upcoming units, and this time, Guinafen has been revealed. This 4-star Fire character is part of the Nihility Path, which enables her to debuff enemies and inflict burn damage on them.

While there has been no official gameplay of Guinafen, that hasn’t stopped Honkai Star Rail leakers from revealing her skills and abilities. So, if you wish to learn more about the game’s upcoming 4-star character and want to know how Guinafen could function, then our handy hub has you covered.

Contents

Who is Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail?

Guinaifen is a 4-star Fire character who lives on the Xianzhou Luofu. Honkai Star Rail leaker, Mero, has revealed that Guinaifen enjoys using her free time to practice her skills as a street performer. Not much else is known about this unreleased character, but we’ll likely see this performative side during the game’s story.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Guinaifen release date. However, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for the latest details.

Guinaifen abilities in Honkai Star Rail

A Honkai Star Rail leaker has revealed Guinaifen’s abilities, giving Trailblazers an early look at how the 4-star Fire character could function upon release. As always, the details below could change before Guinaifen appears on one of the game’s banners. As always, we’ll update this section once we hear more information.

Skill: Deals Fire DMG to the target and surrounding enemies. If the target is already burning, they and their surrounding enemies will also be inflicted with burn.

Deals Fire DMG to the target and surrounding enemies. If the target is already burning, they and their surrounding enemies will also be inflicted with burn. Ultimate: Deals Fire DMG to all enemies based on Guinaifen’s ATK.

Deals Fire DMG to all enemies based on Guinaifen’s ATK. Talent: After using basic attacks, skills, ultimate, or technique, the enemy enters the “Flame Swallowing” state for 2 turns. When in the “Flame Swallowing” state, the target has a chance to Burn and remove the “Flame Swallowing” state when receiving Fire damage for the first time. When in the burning state, the target receives continuous Fire damage at the beginning of each turn.

After using basic attacks, skills, ultimate, or technique, the enemy enters the “Flame Swallowing” state for 2 turns. When in the “Flame Swallowing” state, the target has a chance to Burn and remove the “Flame Swallowing” state when receiving Fire damage for the first time. When in the burning state, the target receives continuous Fire damage at the beginning of each turn. Technique: Immediately attacks a random enemy, dealing Fire damage and additional damage. After entering the battle, Guinaifen and her teammates gain a shield that can withstand all enemy attacks for 2 turns.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest guides and updates.

