Da Huo Ji in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Honkai Star Rail leaks have revealed some early details about Da Huo Ji, an unreleased 4-star Physical character that could be released in a future update. So, here’s everything we know about their Skill, Talent, and abilities.

Honkai Star Rail leaks continue to reveal new information about upcoming characters, like Sakura and Setsugekka. However, a new post on the Honkai Star Rail leaks Reddit page has uncovered details surrounding Da Huo Ji.

Da Huo Ji is a 4-star Physical character who is part of the Abundance Path, which points towards the mysterious character being a support unit. While details surrounding Da Huo Ji have been rather scarce, we’ve rounded up everything we currently know about their kit.

Contents

Who is Da Huo Ji in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse Da Huo Ji leaks have revealed that they’re a Physical character.

According to a recent Honkai Star Rail leak, Da Huo Ji is a 4-star Physical Abundance character. We don’t know who or what Da Huo Ji is affiliated with, but we’ll likely hear more about this mysterious 4-star in the months to come.

No, Da Huo Ji has yet to receive an official release date. Just like with the Sakura and Setsugekka, the Da Huo Ji leaks have come from an early DevKit, which means her kit could completely change or she may even end up not playable.

As always, we’ll update this section as soon as we hear official word from HoYoverse so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Da Huo Ji abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Da Huo Ji can heal her allies with her life-saving abilities.

A Honkai Star Rail leaker has revealed Da Huo Ji’s Skill and abilities, giving players a sneak peek at how they could play upon release. Below are details about their Skill, Ultimate, Talent, and how she could play upon her debut.

Basic Attack: Deals Physical DMG equal to ?% of Da Huo Ji’s ATK to a single enemy.

Deals Physical DMG equal to ?% of Da Huo Ji’s ATK to a single enemy. Skill: Reply ? points of energy to your monomer.

Reply ? points of energy to your monomer. Ultimate: Deals Physical DMG equal to ?% of Da Huo Ji’s ATK to a single enemy, and restores the unit with the lowest current Life Value to a value of ? % chance to stun the enemy for a period of time. ?% chance to stun the enemy for ? round(s).

Deals Physical DMG equal to ?% of Da Huo Ji’s ATK to a single enemy, and restores the unit with the lowest current Life Value to a value of ? % chance to stun the enemy for a period of time. ?% chance to stun the enemy for ? round(s). Talent: When using a battle technique, a target’s energy regain overflow of ?% will revert to your own energy.

Da Huo Ji Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Da Huo Ji Eidolons have yet to be revealed in Honkai Star Rail, but as always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as any information is announced.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Da Huo Ji in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

