Baiheng in Honkai Star Rail: What we know so far

Baiheng is one of the names that has been mentioned quite a few times in Honkai Star Rail. Here is what we know so far about the character.

Ever since Honkai Star Rail was released, the developers have provided information on a plethora of characters – not all of them playable in the game. One such character that players have been subjected to is Baiheng.

She was first showcased in an image featuring Jing Yuan, Jingliu, Yingxing (now Blade), and Dan Feng. She has also been mentioned a few times as being one of the top soldiers of the Xianzhou.

As such, all that we know so far about Baiheng has been presented in the following few sections.

Who is Baiheng in Honkai Star Rail

Baiheng was one of the original members of the High-Cloud Quintet alongside Jing Yuan, Jingliu, Dan Feng, and Yingxing. Back in the day, Yingzing was still a mortal and Jingliu was not yet a mara-struck. It is important to mention here that Baiheng was also a Foxian, the only one in the group.

They were legendary heroes who fought against the Denizens of Abundance and achieved great feats. However, the group came to an end in less than a hundred years after Dan Feng committed a cardinal sin. This sin by Dan Feng led to the sedation of Imbibitor Lunae. He went through a rebirth process leading to the birth of Dan Heng.

Apart from that Yinxing attained the power of immortality which led to both Dan Heng and Yinxing being banished forever.

Once the group was broken down, very little is known about Baiheng’s whereabouts. In the meantime, Jingliu was struck by mara and was defeated by Jing Yuan. She left the Xianzhou and her official records were wiped out.

Baiheng, on the other hand, was a Foxian, which means she must have died by now due to old age.

Will Baiheng become playable in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse has not provided any information, but the chances of Baiheng being playable are very low. She was a Foxian and a long time has passed since her Quintet days. Therefore, she is probably dead, and unless the developers provide something convincing, it is extremely hard for Baiheng to become a playable unit.

However, this is just speculation and we will update this article with further details once it becomes available.

