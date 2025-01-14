All Strife Ruins Nymph locations in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail keeps you busy with combat, story cutscenes, and, of course, collectibles. The blue beetle nymphs you can collect in the Strife Ruins are just one of the latter.

If you want to claim your rewards for collecting all the nymphs in the Strife Ruins, you’ll have to pay close attention to their blue antlers sticking out of unusual places while you explore. Alternatively, you could follow this guide.

Here are the locations of every blue beetle Nymph in the Strife Ruins.

Sage Nymph 1 – By the entrance’s bonfire





When you enter the Strife Ruins, look to the right for a bonfire by the stairs. Inside, you’ll find a Nymph warming up in the flames.

Mighty Nymph 2 – In a secluded room in the second area





Fix the broken pillar in this secluded room to find the Mighty Nymph.

Disguised Nymph 3 – On a red glyph in the second area





You’ll find a Disguised Nymph near the big exit door standing on a red glyph.

Kind Nymph 4 – On a golden sigil behind an unfixable broken pillar





After you teleport to the third area, you’ll spot a broken pillar in a corner. You can’t fix this one but go around it to find the Kind Nymph on a wall.

Unyielding Nymph 5 – By some broken artifacts behind a door





The Unyielding Nymph is hanging out on the right side of a hallway, just by some broken golden artifacts.

Traveling Nymph 6 – Inside some crates





The Traveling Nymph is inside a set of wooden crates in the room with the ball puzzle.

Motivated Nymph 7 – On the edge of a platform, next to the infested stairs





After the cutscene in which Phainon asks about March 7th, look for a blue Nymph on the ground.

In the next room, break the shields on the wall to reveal a hidden Nymph: the Scholar Nymph.

Anxious Nymph 8 – Mural near a Golden Scapegoat





After completing the Golden Scapegoat puzzle across the wrecking ball, look for the Anxious Nymph on a mural nearby.

Guard Nymph 9 – On a mural down the stairs

As you head into the next area and move downstairs, look for a blue mural on the wall to find the Guard Nymph.

Brave Nymph 10- Stone Sword





On top of a stone sword in the small room with the Precious Treasure guarded by an enemy.

Hot-blooded Nymph 11 – On the ground, past the big door





After solving the puzzles in the area from the Nymphs above, open the big double door and look on the floor to find the Hot-blooded Nymph.

Tremulous Nymph 12 – Next to a Space Anchor





Progress to the next area and, before the final boss fight, right next to the Space Anchor, you’ll find the Tremulous Nymph.

Sad Nymph 13 – In front of a statue





In one of the puzzle rooms, look for the Sad Nymph on top of the rails of a bridge. It’s looking at one of the statues.

Determined Nymph 14 – Chisel Zone’s centerpiece





Use the Hand of Zagreus to reach the bug on the centerpiece of the Chisel Zone in the Strife Ruins.

Brooding Nymph 15 – On the chained bridge right side





While you climb up the chained bridge, stick to the right side to spot a Nymph Bug standing below.

That’s all the Nymphs we’ve found so far in the Strife Ruins in Honkai Star Rail. In the meantime, why not catch up on all the Butterflies and Living Flames of Greorios in Okhema?