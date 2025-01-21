All Prophecy Tablet solutions in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 drops you into Amphoreus, a Greek-inspired locale packed with puzzles designed to keep you busy.

As you dash after Living Flames of Greorios and hunt down Nymph collectibles across Okhema, the Strife Ruins, and Janusopolis, your brain will face HoYoVerse’s most elaborate puzzles yet – well, unless you count the migraine-inducing screen clutter from Zenless Zone Zero.

The Prophecy Tablet puzzles are deceptively simple: just mirror the image on the left. Sounds easy enough until you realize the shapes look like they belong in a toddler’s art project and somehow expect you to conjure geometry wizardry to make them work.

Bolt Quietus Prophecy Tablet solution

Follow these steps to solve this puzzle:

Move the square shape to the center. Place one of the triangle shapes on the bottom left base. Place the remaining triangle shape on the bottom right base.

Gate Unlock Prophecy Tablet solution





Follow these steps to solve this puzzle:

Move the large triangle on the left corner to the house shape’s base. Place the large triangle on the right corner opposite that triangle to mirror the overlap on the model. Grab the smaller triangle shape on the upper right and place it on the left side. Place the remaining small triangle shape on the right side.

Blockage Unsealed Prophecy Tablet solution





Follow these steps to solve this puzzle:

Pull the large triangle downward until it hovers over the base of the smaller, faded upside-down triangle. Move the smaller triangle on the left side to cover the tip of the large triangle. Place the remaining triangle on the center of the large triangle to mirror the image on the left.

Structural Stimulation Prophecy Tablet solution





Follow these steps to solve this puzzle:

Move the large triangle so it hovers over the outline from the image on the left. Place the diamond to hide the lower half of the triangle. Place the smaller triangle over the large triangle’s tip to hide it.

Path Revelation Prophecy Tablet solution





Follow these steps to solve this puzzle:

Move the diamond to the center. Place each smaller triangle on one side of the figure. Move the larger triangles to hide the diamond.

Strife Ruins’ Harvest 1 Prophecy Tablet solution







Follow these steps to solve this puzzle:

Move one of the three smaller diamond to the bottom. Place the large diamond above that one, covering the upper half it it. Use the remaining small diamond to overlap the left and right side of the image to reflect the model.

Strife Ruins’ Harvest 2 Prophecy Tablet solution





Follow these steps to solve this puzzle:

Move the diamond to the center of the figure. Place the large triangle on the bottom left over the top-left half of the diamond. Place the remaining large triangle over the bottom-right half of the diamond. Move the small triangle on the right over the right-side of the diamond. Move the remaining small triangle to the left-most part of the figure.

Janusopolis’ Harvest 3 Prophecy Tablet solution







Move the square shape to the center. Use a diamond to remove excess on the right and left sides of the square. Use the right-facing triangle to remove excess from the left-side diamond. Use the left-facing triangle to remove excess from the right-side diamond. Place the diamond on the very center.

Bloodbathed Battlefront’s Harvest 4 Prophecy Tablet solution





Follow these steps to solve this puzzle:

Move the large diamond to the center. Move one of the smaller diamonds to the top half of the large one. Move another small diamond to cover its right-side. Move another small diamond to cover its left-side.

Ebb and Flow Prophecy Tablet solution





Follow these steps to solve this puzzle:

Move the large triangles to create a base for the shape you’re meant to mirror. Place the smaller triangles on the left-most and right-most sides of the shape to remove excess.

Crrk? Prophecy Tablet solution











Follow these steps to solve this puzzle:

Move the diamond to the square shape’s left side. Place the left-side triangle below that diamond. Place the remaining triangle on the upper right side of the square. Grab the top half of the diamond (*gasps* it’s actually two triangles!) and place it over the base of the square. Place the remaining triangle (the bottom-half) over that triangle.

Wounds as a Remedy Prophecy Tablet solution





Follow these steps to solve this puzzle:

Move the diamond on the top left to the bottom of the pine tree shape. Move the diamond on the top right to the bottom right. Place the smaller diamond on top of these two.

Insight is Blindness Prophecy Tablet solution





Follow these steps to solve this puzzle:

Place the larger triangles on each side of the base. Place the smaller triangles over those to mirror the pattern on the left.

Lie Becomes Truth Prophecy Tablet solution











Follow these steps to solve this puzzle:

Move the small triangle on the right side to the figure’s left-most side. Place the diamond opposite that one. Place the large triangle on the lower right on the base of the square. Then, place the remaining large triangle on the upper left corner of the shape. The remaining triangle goes on the hole.

That’s every Prophecy Tablet puzzle solution in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. If you’re still hungry for more HSR content, check out our best The Herta build.