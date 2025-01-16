All Janusopolis Nymph locations in Honkai Star Rail

The hunt for Nymphs in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 continues once the main story drops you in Janusopolis.

Janusopolis is the second dungeon you’ll visit while you navigate the mostly muted cutscenes of the 3.0 story. After catching all the Nymphs in Okhema and the Strife Ruins, you’ll surely want to save yourself some Memory Crystal Shards and find out all the Nymph locations here as well.

Below you’ll find every Nymph location in Janusopolis in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.

Engineer Bug 1 – On top of a broken pillar in the first puzzle room (Evernight)





While exploring the first puzzle room in Janusopolis, look for a teal Nymph named Engineer Bug on top of a broken pillar. Make sure you’re inspecting it at Evernight.

Drowning Bug 2 – On the bridge inside the first puzzle room (Dawn)





You can find the second Nymph, Drowning Bug, can be found on a bridge in this same room. Make sure you’re inspecting it at Dawn.

Poetic Bug 3 – End of a hallway outside the first puzzle room





The Poetic Bug lies at the edge of a cliff, right at the end of the hallway outside of the first puzzle room.

Priest Big 4 – Under a corroded pillar





The Priest Bug is under a pillar you can lift by rewinding time, but there’s a catch: the pillar keeps falling. To remove the corrosion, progress to the end of the hallway and grab the shrine orb to enhance magic. That, or risk your life until you grab the Nymph.

Acrophobic Bug 5 – Sticking to the scale on the west side





You can only reach the Acrophobic Bug with the Hand of Zagreus. Use the pedestal to shapeshift into the hand and then approach the scale on the left side.

Masked Bug 6 – On the face of a statue





In the very north corner of the ruins, look for a hooded statue. On its face, you’ll find the Masked Bug hiding.

Riddle Bug 7 – On a mural in the second puzzle room





After solving the Harvest screen puzzle, purify the hallway and, as you walk toward the treasure chest, look to the right to spot a mural with the Riddle Bug Nymph.

Guide Bug 8 – On the floor, next to a guard





The Guide Bug Nymph is hiding in plain sight; just make sure you take down the guard nearby it.

Tranquilfly 9 – In the last puzzle room





Place the pyramid item on the left scale and nothing on the right one. Then, climb on the right scale to rise and find a hidden Nymph: the Tranquilfly.

Competent Bug 10 – On a large pillar





In the third puzzle room, use the Hand of Zagreus to fly toward a pillar near the right-side scale. You’ll spot the Competent Bug clinging to it.

Now that you’ve caught every Nymph in Janusopolis, you might want to focus on solving other puzzles, like the Golden Scapegoat, or catching every Living Flame of Greorios.