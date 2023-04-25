All Honkai Star Rail Imaginary characters: Luocha, Welt, more

Only two Imaginary-users have been confirmed so far in Honkai Star Rail, but there are sure to be more added later. Here’s what we know so far about Imaginary characters in HoYoVerse’s anime RPG.

We don’t yet have any details on what each element will provide for different characters in Honkai Star Rail just yet, but, when it comes to standard elements like Ice or Fire, it’s a safe guess as to what those characters will do.

However, Imaginary is largely a mystery. It’s anyone’s guess as to what the element actually does, and there are only two characters so far that wield this element. Here’s a full list of every Imaginary characters so far in Honkai Star Rail.

All Imaginary characters in Honkai Star Rail

Luocha

HoYoVerse Luocha is focused on healing his allies while still providing some decent damage output

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Path: The Preservation

At the time of writing, very little is known about the specifics of Luocha’s abilities. However, with him being on the Preservation path, it’s safe to assume he’s mainly focused on healing. Footage of his ultimate also shows him literally separating the soul from his enemies bodies, so he clearly isn’t only there to heal.

We’ll give more details once his kit is revealed in its entirety.

Welt

HoYoVerse Welt is focused on debuffs, making the enemy much slower and giving his team more opportunities to attack

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Path: The Nihility

Fortunately, much more is known about Welt’s kit than Luocha’s. With him being on the Nihility path, he’s focused on debuffing enemies. He specializes in slowing enemies down and delaying their actions, giving his team more opportunities to attack.

His ultimate, Synthetic Black Hole, has an 100% chance to Imprison enemies, a debuff that both slows and delays the enemy. On top of doing a pretty hefty amount of damage, his ultimate can change the tide of battle.

So, there you have it, that’s every Lightning character in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

