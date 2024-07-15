Here is what leakers have revealed regarding Aglaea, an upcoming unit in Honkai Star Rail that is expected to become playable in the future.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 is still running its course. However, leakers have started releasing information on multiple units expected to join the game in future updates such as Feixiao, Lingsha, and even Aglaea.

As it has been confirmed by the developers, Honkai Star Rail will return to Xianzhou Loufu in version 2.4 and is expected to remain there until version 2.6. Aglaea is set to make her appearance in the game towards the end of this return journey to Xianzhou Loufu.

No, Aglaea does not have a release date as of yet.

However, as per information from leaker Dimbreath, the character is expected to make an appearance somewhere around version 2.6.

Aglaea rumored model

HoYoverse Aglaea is expected to have similarities with Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail.

Seele Leaks has provided players with a leaked sketch of Aglaea’s model. Based on that, she is set to be a tall woman with golden hair and a brown dress. Additionally, she will allegedly wear a leafy crown on her head that resembles those from ancient Greece.

Aglaea is also expected to have two different eye colors with one being blue and the other brown.

Aglaea element and path

According to another leak, Aglaea will be an Ice unit hailing from the path of The Destruction.

If this is true, she will become a replacement for Jingliu who has the same element and path in the game. According to the leaker, the early version of Aglaea uses the same Light Cone and Relics as Jingliu.

Apart from that, the leaker has claimed that Aglaea will reportedly need SPD, Energy Regeneration, and Ice DMG boost to her kit. Finally, there are rumors about a potential new form of the Trailblazer, who is expected to become the best unit to pair alongside Aglaea.

As always, take all of this information with a pinch of salt and wait for official confirmation from the developers.

For more on Honkai Star Rail, you can check out our guide on the character Firefly. If you want to learn about the game, check out our guides for codes, Twitch drops, and voice actors.