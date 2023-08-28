Will Hogwarts Legacy do anything for Back to Hogwarts Day 2023?

Back to Hogwarts Day is fast approaching, with Potterheads looking forward to the festivities as they celebrate the day that students return to Hogwarts. That has got many players questioning whether Hogwarts Legacy will do something special to celebrate the big day.

September 1 marks Back to Hogwarts Day each year, as it is the day that Hogwarts students return to the wizarding school, taking the Hogwarts Express from Kings Cross Platform 9 ¾ all the way up to the mysterious Scottish location invisible to Muggles (non-magic folk).

In fact, in London, you’ll often see new signs in train stations for Back to Hogwarts Day, with Kings Cross advertising the Hogwarts Express at 11am on the day.

The station even has half a luggage cart halfway through a wall, for fans to reenact running through the barrier to reach Platform 9 ¾.

Back to Hogwarts Day in Hogwarts Legacy

With the special date fast approaching, a number of players have been asking whether there will be anything done in Hogwarts Legacy to celebrate Back to Hogwarts Day 2023.

In short, the answer at the time of writing is no, developers Portkey Games haven’t made public any plans to celebrate Back to Hogwarts Day.

It’s worth noting that Hogwarts Legacy takes place a century before the events of the Harry Potter series, so there is perhaps a reason the game wouldn’t acknowledge a day that only became popularized in the 2000s, following the events of Harry Potter’s school years.

This may change and they could spring some surprises on players on Friday, September 1, but for now, players may have to celebrate in their own ways.

If you’re looking to join in on the festivities outside of the game, you can settle down for a Harry Potter marathon ahead of the new TV show that fans are eagerly awaiting on Max.