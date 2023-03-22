What is the highest level in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy players can increase their talent and powers by leveling up – but what’s the highest level you can be? Here’s everything you need to know about the max level in Hogwarts Legacy.

Despite being a vast open-world experience, Hogwarts Legacy does have a level cap, meaning players will only be able to get to a certain power. It’s not an extremely high level, so if you complete the main story you’ll likely level up in conjunction with each battle.

However, many players, particularly those looking to create the best character builds or have access to the most powerful spells are often asking, ‘what is the max level in Hogwarts Legacy?’ Let’s find out.

Article continues after ad

What is the max level in Hogwarts Legacy?

Avalanche Software You can only increase your power to your character’s level cap.

The max level players can reach in Hogwarts Legacy is 40. This means that most players won’t have to work too hard to reach the level cap.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Typically, while following the game’s main questline and exploring when you can, you’ll end up reaching level 37 before completing the final story quests, so it’ll only be a small grind to get three more levels.

So, that’s the level cap in Hogwarts Legacy. While grinding through some enemies or heading to your next quest, come take a look at some of our other handy Hogwarts Legacy guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to get Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy | Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck? | How to get sorted into your House & pick your wand in Hogwarts Legacy | All confirmed classes & professors in Hogwarts Legacy | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? | How long is Hogwarts Legacy? | All Hogwarts Legacy beasts