How to get Hogwarts Legacy troll bogeys: Troll lair locations & how to beat armored trolls

Hogwarts Legacy troll bogeys are valuable loot for not just Professor Onai’s Assignment, but also crafting Invisibility potions. Here, we’re going to show you exactly where you can find them in Hogwarts Legacy, through both buying and combat.

Those who have watched the Harry Potter movies will be all too aware of what happens when a wand gets stuck up a troll’s nose. To get yourself a load of troll bogeys – wow, that sounds disgusting – in Hogwarts Legacy, you’re going to need to know a few things.

This guide will prepare you with a location where you can purchase troll bogeys, troll lairs locations to get some hard-earned troll bogeys, and also some tips on how to beat the strongest trolls in the game.

Let’s dive right into it… And get those bogeys!

Where to find troll bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy

WB Games J. Pippin’s Potions is one place to get troll bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy.

There are two ways to find troll bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy. These are as follows:

Defeat trolls found at troll lair locations, with troll bogeys dropped as ground loot after battle. You can buy troll bogeys from J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade.

How much are troll bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy? Cost explained

If you want to buy troll bogeys from J.Pippins Portions, each troll bogey will cost you 100 Galleons.

Alternatively, if you’re looking specifically for the troll lair locations, don’t worry, we have those below for you to scout out on your map.

Troll lair locations to get troll bogeys

The following locations in Hogwarts Legacy are troll lairs – dens inhabited by trolls. These will be useful if you are looking to farm troll bogeys.

(1) Feldcroft – East on map

WB Games Here is where to find one troll lair in Hogwarts Legacy.

(2) Feldcroft – East on map

WB Games If you go east from Feldcroft, you will find this one.

(3) Poidsear Castle Floo Flame – South on map

WB Games With a Floo Flame in close proximity, this troll lair is also pretty easy to access.

How to beat armored trolls in Hogwarts Legacy

To take down a troll in Hogwarts Legacy, and collect troll bogeys as a reward for doing so, you will need to use specific spells to take down its high HP bar. Watch out for armored trolls, especially.

WB Games Armored trolls will be tough opponents at troll lairs, so watch out for them.

Best spells to beat trolls & armored trolls

Trolls will struggle if you get really close to their chest, and hit it with repeated spells. An effective spell is Expelliarmus, which disarms enemies as well as dealing damage. A combo between that, Confringo, and Incendio will make it a straightforward battle.

So, there you have it! That is everything you need to know, if you wish to buy, battle for, or collect troll bogeys in the game.

