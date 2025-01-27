Hogwarts Legacy’s next major update adds free PC modding support

Hogwarts Legacy developers have announced that free support for PC mods will be added to the game soon.

While Hogwarts Legacy has only received one major update since its launch in February 2023, the Summer Update that Avalanche Software released early in June 2024 added Photo Mode, Talent Rest options, and gave all players access to content that was previously PlayStation-exclusive.

Developers plan to deploy another major update soon, this time packed with tools exclusive to PC players.

Hogwarts Legacy finally getting official support for PC mods

In a surprise announcement, Avalance Software confirmed a free modding update will become available on PC on Thursday, January 30. As such, players will get to build and play custom-made content in Hogwarts Legacy.

The studio is making this possible by releasing its Creator Kit, which modders can access for free via the Epic Games Store. For PC users who want to access the fan-created content, the in-game Mod Manager will make doing so fairly simple.

Modding tools will allow modders to explore their inner developer and design new hair colors, character cosmetics, and even playable quests and dungeons.

Of course, creative players may even want to try their hand at transforming their broomsticks. So instead of flying around on Hogwarts Legacy’s traditional modes of transport, mods will allow for things like a flying rug, Phoenix, or dragon.

Developers have already worked with modders to add content that players can jump into as soon as the modding tools go live.

Fresh hairstyles and clothes count as some of the user-created additions. Plus, fans can look forward to the Dungeon of Doom, an “endless dungeon experience” filled with combat encounters and secret pathways. There are also new fetch quests centered around magical creatures that players will want to check out.

This update comes just months after Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels revealed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is one of the company’s “biggest priorities.”

