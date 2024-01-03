Hogwarts Legacy is 50% off for just one more day at Humble

Last call for aspiring wizards! Snag the acclaimed Hogwarts Legacy RPG at 50% off for one more day before the discount ends!

Hogwarts Legacy, the popular action RPG set in the magical world of Harry Potter, is on sale for 50% off on Humble as part of their Solstice Celebration sale event. For only a day more, gamers can pick up this acclaimed title for just $29.99, a great value for a game that was only released in 2023.

For those who have yet to play Hogwarts Legacy, it offers the chance to fully immerse yourself in the rich wizarding world. Players create their own character and freely explore Hogwarts, Hogsmeade Village, the Forbidden Forest, and surrounding areas.

There is so much to see and do – attending classes to learn spells and potions, taming fantastic beasts, forging alliances, and ultimately determining the fate of the wizarding world by confronting a dangerous threat.

After its launch last year, Hogwarts Legacy has garnered extremely positive reviews for its stunning visuals, exciting story campaign, and the sheer amount of activities and customizations available. This is a massive, content-rich RPG that Potter fans will absolutely adore. You can easily spend hours thoroughly exploring the secrets and wonders of Hogwarts and beyond.

Save 50% on Hogwarts Legacy with Humble

Humblebundle

Humble also has the deluxe edition on sale too, which is also 50% off. The deluxe edition includes the thestral mount, dark arts battle arena, cosmetic set, and Garrison hat in addition to the base game.

For only $30, the game is a must-buy for anyone even remotely interested in the magical world of Harry Potter. Don’t miss out on this limited-time discount on one of the most magical and immersive gaming experiences.

