Hogwarts Legacy 2 petition goes viral as big change concerns players

Fans are rallying to put a stop to a major concern they have with Hogwarts Legacy 2 and their petition is approaching its 10,000 signature goal.

Hogwarts Legacy was one of 2023’s biggest games despite some major controversy surrounding its release. Shortly after its launch, it broke records on Twitch, briefly cracked the top ten Steam games of all time, and sold over 12 million copies in two weeks.

Fans of the franchise it was based on resonated with the idea of exploring a version of Hogwarts situated earlier in the Harry Potter timeline. Over the course of its lifetime, it has made WB Games over $1 billion and naturally, that means a sequel has been confirmed.

Article continues after ad

Not everyone is excited about the prospect of a sequel, however, and not for the reason you think. Players have started an online petition called ‘Stop Hogwarts Legacy 2 from being a Live Service’ and it has nearly hit its goal of 10,000.

Article continues after ad

WB Games As long as the Madrake comes back in Hogwarts Legacy 2, we don’t care what they do.

Hogwarts Legacy 2’s potential live service elements are worrying players

The petition was made in response to comments from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO of games and streaming JB Perrette at a now archived Morgan Stanley conference. Despite the lackluster performance of live service titles like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, WB Games isn’t ready to give up on the genre.

Article continues after ad

“Rather than just launching a kind of one-and-done console game, how do we develop a game around, for example, Hogwarts Legacy or Harry Potter, that is a live service where people can come today and live and work and build and play in that world on an ongoing basis?” Perrette pondered at the conference.

This rhetoric has spooked a lot of players who were initially excited about Hogwarts Legacy 2 and led one to create a petition about it.

Article continues after ad

“The reason why it is so beloved and became the highest-selling game of the year is because it was a single-player experience that just wanted to be a fun game that people could enjoy and give people the joy of being able to experience the Wizarding World for themselves.

Article continues after ad

“People don’t want a Live Service filled with microtransactions and a forced grind,” the petition’s creator explained.

At the time of writing, 9,202 prospective players seem to agree with the sentiment. Recently, fans of the original game went over what they’d like to see in Hogwarts Legacy 2, and unsurprisingly, live service elements were not on the list.