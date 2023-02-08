Gobstones Hogwarts Legacy guide: All locations for Gobs of Gobstones quest

Hogwarts Legacy’s Gobs of Gobstones quest will help students learn the castle’s layout while finding Gobstones for Ravenclaw student Zenobia Noke. But can you actually play this magical game in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of sidequests around the open world for players to discover, including many found within Hogwarts Castle.

One of the earliest sidequests players can take on is called Gobs of Gobstones, which centers around Ravenclaw student Zenobia Noke and her missing Gobstones.

She mentions that students hid her Gobstones around Hogwarts as revenge for losing to her in the magical game, and asks players to search the castle to find them. While Zenobia mentions playing Gobstones, some may wonder if they can actually play this Wizard’s game in Hogwarts Legacy.

As such, this guide will break down everything fans need to know about the Gobs of Gobstones quest and go over if the game contains a Gobstones minigame.

All Gobstone locations for Gobs of Gobstones quest

To accept Gobs of Gobstones, players first need to speak to Zenobia Noke near the stairs leading out of the Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower. She will ask players to search the ground for her missing Gobstones, and mentions that students have hidden them in high-up places.

While students can use the minimap to see the general area where Zenobia’s Gobstones are hidden, they can still be quite tricky to find. Additionally, players are going to need the Accio spell to complete this quest.

Each of the Gobstone locations can be found below:

Transfiguration Courtyard (1)

The first Gobstone is located in the Transfiguration Courtyard just outside the Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower. This location can be finicky, so players should stand exactly as shown in the picture below when using Accio to collect this first Gobstone.

Avalanche Software

Divination Classroom Floo Flame (2)

The second Gobstone is on the rafters right beside the Divination classroom Floo Flame location. Again, face the Gobstone and use Accio to collect it.

Avalanche Software

Divination Tower (3)

The third Gobstone is on a chandelier near the ladder to enter the Divination classroom. To find it, head up the stairs near the Divination Classroom Floo Flame until you reach a ladder leading upwards.

Avalanche Software

Ravenclaw Tower (4)

The fourth Gobstone is in Ravenclaw tower. Once students have discovered the Ravenclaw Tower Floo Flame, simply head down the hall and keep an eye on the rafters decorating each archway.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Avalanche Software

Outside the Trophy Room (5)

The fifth Gobstone is on top of a window just outside of the Trophy Room. Again, once you have lit the Trophy Room Floo Flame, look at the window to the left. The Gobstone is perched on top of it.

Avalanche Software

Inside the Trophy Room (6)

The sixth and final Gobstone is on a shelf inside the Trophy Room. Head straight inside the Trophy Room from the Floo Flame. Before exiting through the other side of the room, stop and look left at the nearby shelf to find the last Gobstone.

Avalanche Software

Players can then return to Zenobia Noke, who will give the Orbicular – Violet wand handle as a reward. Students will receive this wand handle as a reward whether they choose to give Zenobia her Gobstones back or now.

Can you play Gobstones in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately, just like how students can’t actually play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy, you won’t be able to play Gobstones against other students either.

Unfortunately, iconic wizarding games like Wizard’s Chess and Exploding Snap also are not playable in Hogwarts Legacy. However, players can see various students taking part in these games around the castle.

While some may be disappointed they can’t partake in these magical games, there are still plenty of fun activities across the game’s vast open world for players to take part in. Perhaps in a possible sequel, Avalanche Software will include games like Gobstones as a side activity.

And that’s everything players need to know about Gobstones and how to complete Zenobia Noke’s Gobs of Gobstones sidequest! Those looking for more tips and tricks can check out our other Hogwarts Legacy guides below:

