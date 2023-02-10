Can you respec your character Talent Points in Hogwarts Legacy?

Wondering whether you can respec in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, if you’ve made a mistake in your character’s build and wish to reallocate your Talent Points, then you’ll want to find out the answer to this question.

Hogwarts Legacy enables players to create specialized builds that are tailored around certain skills. From deadly Spells to Darks Arts mastery, there are plenty of talents that can be upgraded and buffed to make your character even more effective in battle.

However, if you’ve made a mistake and wish to redo your build, then you’ll likely be wondering whether you can respec your character. After all, there are a lot of different skills that you can purchase with your Talent Points.

So, whether you wish to redo your character completely or just wish to refund a few Talent Points, then you’ll need to know if you can respec. Fortunately, our Hogwarts Legacy respec guide has everything you need to know.

Can you respec in Hogwarts Legacy?

Avalanche Software There are many Talents in Hogwarts Legacy.

No, you can’t respec your character in Hogwarts Legacy. Once you have spent your Talent Points, you’ll be locked into your build. This is obviously incredibly frustrating for any players that wish to experiment with different builds, particularly for those who have made a mistake and wish to refund the points.

Because of this, we recommend saving before you spend your Talent Points on any skills. This will enable you to simply reload your save and safely try out certain skills without having to completely commit to your decision. This obviously isn’t ideal but it’s a solution that can save you a lot of trouble.

Whether the developers will add a Hogwarts Legacy respec option in a future update remains to be seen, but for now, it’s best to think very carefully before spending your Talent Points.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about respeccing in Hogwarts Legacy. Make sure you check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and updates.

