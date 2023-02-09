Best Hogwarts Legacy wand builds: Dragon Heartstring, Unicon Hair & Phoenix Feather

Hogwarts Legacy wands will vary in style but are limited to three main cores: Dragon Heartstring, Unicorn Hair, and Phoenix Feather. Here, we’ll show you the best wand builds for each of them.

After choosing your house at Hogwarts, the next step for any wizard or witch is to make their way to Hogsmeade where they get the chance to make their very first wand.

Just like the Harry Potter movies, Ollivander gives Hogwarts Legacy players the chance to find the perfect wand to match their magical capabilities.

Remember, there are no returns in the game‘s wand store, so you only get one chance to construct it. So, let’s take a look at the best builds you can use.

Best Hogwarts Legacy wand builds and what they do

Here, we’re going to run through three really eye-catching designs, customized for each of the core options you can choose from for your Hogwarts Legacy wand:

Dragon Heartstring build

WB Games Here is our best Hogwarts Legacy wand build with the Dragon Heartstring core.

Using the Dragon Heartstring core, which is good for strong magic, we have chosen the following specifications for the build:

Wand style: Stalk

Stalk Wood: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Flexibility: Supple

Supple Length: 10 inches

Mirroring the shape of a long, bumpy dragon, the edgy stalk design with dark wood fits the bill. If you see a dragon, though, you will want to flick your wand out fast – so something short and flexible is ideal.

Unicorn Hair build

WB Games Here is our Hogwarts Legacy wand build with the Unicorn Hair core.

Using the Unicorn Hair core, which is good for consistent magic, we have chosen the following specifications for the build:

Wand style: Soft Spiral

Soft Spiral Wood: Light Brown

Light Brown Flexibility: Hard

Hard Length: 12 inches

We’ve decided to go for the unicorn-inspired look here, faintly resembling the core of the wand with a unicorn horn shape to it. The light color and curvy design, with the soft spiral, is a great fit.

Phoenix Feather build

WB Games Here is our Hogwarts Legacy wand build for the Phoenix Feather core.

Using the Phoenix Feather core, which is good for producing a great range of magic, we have chosen the following specifications for the build:

Wand style: Natural

Natural Wood: Grey

Grey Flexibility: Brittle

Brittle Length: 12 and a half inches

Finally, the phoenix model. This time we decided to go with a frame with a solid grip on it, exactly like you would see from a Phoenix Feather wand in the movies, and a nice grey color to boot.

Hogwarts Legacy wands: Which core should I choose?

From the three core options – Dragon Heartstring, Unicorn Hair, and Phoenix Feather – there is no difference in terms of performance in Hogwarts Legacy, meaning you can choose any of the three.

These are merely cosmetic options, so don’t worry about choosing the weakest of the three, for example. Each core performs just as well as its counterparts.

