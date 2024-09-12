Helldivers 2 Warbond locks new Stratagems behind paywall

Helldivers 2’s new Warbond, Chemical Agents, is the first premium battle pass to feature Strategems.

To date, developer Arrowhead has unleashed seven Warbonds for Helldivers 2, including the free Mobilize Warbond that arrived early in the game’s life cycle.

Priced at 1,000 Super Credits apiece, premium Warbonds typically feature new weapons, emotes, boosters, armor, and helmets.

However, the imminent launch of Chemical Agents on September 19 will switch up the status quo by also adding “Stratagem variants” to the mix. This means players who want access to the AX/TX-13 “Guard Dog” Dog Breath and TX-41 Sterilizer Stratagems will have to purchase the Warbond.

Chemical Agents marks the first time a premium Helldivers 2 Warbond has included Stratagems, but it’s worth noting that Arrowhead previously hinted that such a change sat on the horizon.

Sony The all-new AX/TX-13 “Guard Dog” Dog Breath

Shortly after the sequel’s launch, players noted that a Discord FAQ stated developers “may add” Stratagems to Warbonds and the SuperStore “in the future.” That has obviously come.

Players should not be too worried about what this may mean for Helldivers 2. For one, these Stratagems represent modified versions of existing offerings. Plus, those who play the game enough can earn the requisite Super Credits to purchase Warbonds without spending a real dime.

Also interesting about the new additions is what each Stratagem has to offer, especially since both target Bug-centric combat engagements.

The AX/TX-13 “Guard Dog” Dog Breath basically attaches weaponized bug spray to a Guard Dog that hoses down Terminids with corrosive gas. Meanwhile, those who equip the TX-41 Sterilizer can play the role of an exterminator, one who rocks a ranged weapon that sprays chemical gas.

New additions in the upcoming Warbond will launch just days after Helldivers 2’s September 17 update. The patch in question counts among the game’s most important, as it aims to introduce major buffs to weapons that players wrote off after the controversial nerfs that went live in August.

