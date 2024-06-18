New Helldivers 2 Major Order makes Chargers easier to kill than ever

Helldivers 2’s latest Major Order might encourage mass infanticide but that doesn’t mean you can’t kill a few Chargers along the way. Fortunately, a side effect of that Major Order makes it really easy.

Helldivers 2 has introduced a new Major Order and the parameters are giving us whiplash. It feels like we just got done saving a bunch of kids, but now we’re tasked with eliminating Terminid nurseries — basically killing a bunch of bug children.

Not that we’re complaining, wiping out bugs is part and parcel of spreading Managed Democracy. We also get some snazzy new toys to do it with, courtesy of Super Earth High Command.

The use of the new Hive Breaker Drill is allowing Helldivers 2 players to wipe out entire Terminid nurseries in a single go. Interestingly, it’s also making it easy to kill other troublesome bugs.

Calling down a Hive Breaker Drill leaves an enormous crater in the ground that leads to a black abyss. Jumping in yourself results in instant death — presumably from the massive fall — but it does the same to your enemies.

As pointed out by Reddit user ‘Bird_0f_Prey’, you can lure Chargers into these craters by having them… charge at you. Usually, these heavily-armored bugs can be a bit of a hassle, particularly in the midst of a swarm, but this method is a surefire way to instantly get rid of them. It looks like players are welcoming the exploit too.

“That was the exact pit I fell in and dropped my 18 common, 18 rare, and 3 super samples in,” one Helldiver lamented. “This video brought me some solace, knowing bugs will die too.”

Unfortunately, it appears other Terminids in Helldivers 2 aren’t as susceptible to the Hive Breaker Drill craters as their counterparts. One player reported a Bile Titan crawling out of the pit when they lured it in.