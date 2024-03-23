Helldivers 2’s worst launcher Stratagem needs some love

The Spear Stratagem is getting torn apart by the Helldivers 2 community, with many feeling it’s genuinely unable compared to the other launchers.

Helldivers 2 is known for its absurdly large arsenal of firepower it provides players with as they travel throughout the galaxy, instilling massive amounts of freedom and democracy.

However, as the player base has experienced since the game’s arrival, not every tool of the trade is created equally. The Railgun and Breaker shotgun was the best loadout for a while before a balance patch came in and switched things up.

The newest target of criticism is the FAF-14 Spear, the antitank homing missile that should be good in theory, although many Helldivers 2 players are finding it nearly irredeemable. In a post shared to the Helldivers subreddit, one player blasted The Spear as “unusable garbage.”

“Man I am so frustrated trying to make this thing work, it doesn’t work at all and then when it does work it sucks,” they ripped into the gun after stating how angry it makes them when trying to lock on. They conclude that the Spear is “objectively worse” than the EAT-17 and the RR launchers, two weapons that got buffed in the wake of Railgun nerfs to give players tools to take down big enemies.

In response to OP’s thoughts on the lock on, one player said: “If you mark your target with Q first the lock-on is more reliable. But yeah, I agree, it definitely needs some dev time.”

Contrary to OP’s point, many players actually stood up for the Spear, although they acknowledged the lock-on flaws, and hope for ammo reserve buffs.

“The lock on needs fixing but other than that I think it’s great. I run it almost every game,” one player replied. Another said: “Yeah, the lock-on system is inconsistent, but when it works gah damn, chef kiss.”

With Helldivers 2 being in a wonky state due to crashes galore, any weapon balancing involving the Spear might be further down on the list.