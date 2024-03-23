Helldivers 2’s Planetary Hazards have one glaring flaw 

Helldivers 2 players call for changes to the Planetary Hazard system, including debuffs to enemy forces for a more balanced and logical experience.

While Helldivers 2’s March 6 patch 01.000.100 was small in scope, it introduced a new layer of challenges for players to conquer — Planetary Hazards. As one can imagine, the quest for freedom sees a significant obstacle, as planets will throw random weather effects at players to impede their progress, such as fire storms or meteor showers.

While it’s a neat concept that boosts the immersion levels and sheer chaos of matches, some players have felt the system needs a slight rework.

In a post shared to the Helldivers subreddit, one player shared an image with the belief that “Ion Storms should block bot dropships too.”

Where it currently stands, Ion Storms only disrupt player Stratagems. Given the nature of an Ion Storm, it would only make sense this should translate to enemies as well as players.

Plenty of players agreed with OP’s thoughts: “True. It should be equal all around. Increased call-down and reinforcement times. Everything.”

Others shared their take on what the other environmental hazards should change. “And fire tornadoes should be deadly to all types of bugs, not just Hunters and Scavengers,” one player said.

Another went a little overboard with their pitch, suggesting Ion Storms should act like EMPs to Automatons.

And, while there are planetary conditions like Meteor Showers that affect everyone equally, players are certainly disappointed that their enemies are immune to the same conditions that plague them.