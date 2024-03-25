Helldivers 2’s extraction ship can save your life with key trick

Helldivers 2 is filled with exciting secrets to help players defeat the Terminids or Automatons. Now, one secret has been revealed and it could just save your life.

Sharing the video on the Helldivers Reddit, one user shared a clip that proved “Pelican 1 is a legitimately good person.” In the video, the Helldiver ran away from extraction after calling in Pelican 1 to save them. Once they left the area, the extraction ship hovered in the air and began shooting the bugs around the player, waiting until they got close enough to the ship to land while providing cover.

Once the Helldiver gets close enough to the extraction point, Pelican 1 will land and let the players on, so they can still extract.

Even at level 50, the player had only just learned the technique, and it could save players’ lives if they get into a bind and have to leave the area just as the ship is landing.

Naturally, players adored the new find, with many jumping to the comments to praise the ship itself: “Good person and apparently a damn good shot too. Bro’s hitting those shots from a moving gunship at like 300m.”

However, this wasn’t the first time players have spotted the assistance, with many highlighting that the ship “comes to rescue you if you fail the mission and the super destroyer leaves, he provides support fire when landing if you are not in the extraction zone” making the ship all the more useful.

On top of this, as highlighted by another commenter: “If the countdown timer goes down from 20 seconds after boarding and someone isn’t on but they’re like within 5 feet from the shuttle it’ll wait an extra 5 seconds for them to get on,” proving just how lovely Pelican 1 actually is.

While many fans praised the ship, others used it as a point to wish for new Stratagems: “I’d kill for a gunship stratagem where you call Pelican to come fly around an area and fire on enemies for a while.”

Another echoed the commenter’s thoughts by adding, “This makes me want pelican or other gunship strats. Would be so cool to call in a bird to circle a location and drop support fire for X amount of time.”

There’s currently no word regarding any new Stratagems coming to the game, but that’s not to say it couldn’t eventually become an addition, just like a potential new faction that could be coming soon.