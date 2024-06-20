Helldivers 2 patch fixed one Spear glitch but broke the game

Helldivers 2’s June 18 patch fixed one problem with the FAF-14 Spear, but it also introduced a crashing glitch that affects those who use the stratagem.

The FAF-14 Spear is a stratagem that players can only unlock after reaching Level 20 in the Helldivers sequel.

Despite its lengthy cooldown time and the high risk involved in using it against Automatons, the community has long welcomed it as a fan-favorite launcher weapon.

However, a bug that prevented it from locking onto targets plagued the stratagem for months, with a fix not going live until the 1.000.400 update arrived on June 18.

The excitement around developers finally fixing the Spear’s aiming troubles didn’t last for long. Within days of Arrowhead deploying the patch, players began reporting crashing errors seemingly caused by equipping the stratagem in question.

Several Helldivers 2 players on PC wrote in a Reddit thread that the Spear had suddenly started causing them to “crash to desktop.” Meanwhile, others claimed they’d used the stratagem multiple times in one sitting and never encountered any glaring issues.

Either way, Arrowhead developers are well aware of the crashes and working on a fix.

This comes by way of another Reddit post featuring a Discord screenshot, wherein Community Manager Thomas Petersson, aka Twinbeard, confirmed: “Yeah, there are crashes affiliated with the Spear ATM. We’re looking into it!”

Needless to say, this has compounded community frustrations, especially since the longer wait time between patch releases was supposed to ensure updates were more impactful across the board.

One comment in the thread asks, “Did they not take a month and a bit to make the most recent major patch and we basically got a similar quality to the weekly patches…?”

Another person pondered, “Seriously though, how much more of this? Are we in Alpha testing for free or something?”

Arrowhead has not specified when players can expect the Spear’s latest issue to be resolved.